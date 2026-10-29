Taylor Swift’s ‘Wedding Dress’ Revealed in Recreated Photos

Nearly four months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, the singer’s wedding gown remains a mystery, with no official photos released to the public.

The Daily Mail is now sharing what it describes as a recreation of Swift’s wedding gown.

In a report published on Wednesday, October 28, the outlet claimed that a wedding guest painted a stunning portrait of Swift’s custom Christian Dior gown, describing its skirt as “fluffy and white” and its lace veil as “pure romantic perfection.”

Taylor Swift’s ‘Wedding Dress’ Recreated Using AI

Previously, it was reported that Swift and Kelce wore ceremony looks created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, according to PEOPLE.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom,” the statement said. “This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity.”

Now, the Daily Mail reportedly used the available details about the design to create a visual recreation of Swift’s wedding dress with the help of artificial intelligence.

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According to the outlet, the first design features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a full skirt, a “25-foot-long” train, and a fitted bodice cinched at the waist.

“The dress was like a fairytale princess dress,” an alleged wedding guest told the outlet. “It was white and glimmered and was full. The top part was off-the-shoulder, so her chest could be seen very well.”

The outlet compared Swift’s alleged custom gown to other off-the-shoulder bridal gowns shown by Anderson at Paris Couture Week in July.

Travis Kelce Reportedly Matched Taylor Swift’s Dior Wedding Attire

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The Daily Mail also offered details about Swift’s bridal look, suggesting she likely wore her blonde hair in “soft waves” styled in a partial updo.

As for Kelce, the outlet reported that he paired his bespoke white Dior tuxedo with a top hat. The NFL star reportedly revealed the detail during a September interview with ESPN’s Chris Berman.

“Oh yeah! I had the full gamut, man,” Kelce said. “It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was, you know, more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air.”

Swift reportedly completed the look with Cartier jewelry and custom Christian Louboutin heels.

“She had supermodel energy when she walked down the aisle because she was so tall and thin. She really carried that dress well and came off as super confident, her chin was up,” the source told the outlet.

It’s worth noting that Swift and Kelce have not confirmed the wedding attire details described by the outlet, so the reported looks should be taken with a grain of salt.