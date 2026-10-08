Taylor Swift Returning to the Stage for Intimate L.A. Performance

Now that Taylor Swift’s well-publicized wedding to Travis Kelce is in the rearview mirror, as her husband embarks on another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Swift is also getting back to work.

In fact, a big announcement on Thursday, October 8 revealed that she’ll be returning to the stage next week for an intimate but high-profile performance.

Headlining a Hollywood Gala

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In a press release, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced that Swift will be performing at its sixth annual Academy Museum Gala, taking place on October 17.

“Swift will perform as part of the evening celebrating the previously announced honorees including filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, two-time Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, and Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron,” noted the release.

“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” said Amy Homma, director and president of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

Now in its sixth year, the Academy Museum Gala “advances the museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema,” with proceeds from the ensuring “the museum continues to present world-class exhibitions, support educational opportunities, offer dynamic public screenings, and remain accessible to visitors of all ages.”

A Previous Mini-Concert

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This marks the latest Los Angeles performance for Swift, who previously performed a mini-concert for a few hundred guests at the Grammy Museum.

Titled The Icon Sessions with Taylor Swift: A 20-Year Retrospective, the exclusive event was held for the Recording Academy Songwriters & Composers Wing at the museum.

Swift spent about 50 minutes onstage, beginning with a Q&A in which Swiftswas interviewed by Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr.

That was followed by a brief performance, with Swift delivering athree-song medley while accompanying herself on her now-iconic flower-painted piano.

In her first public performance the wedding, Swift’s musical mashup began with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which she wrote for the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack.

She then segued into “folkore” hit “August,” which then merged into “All Too Well” from the “Red” album.

During the pre-performance Q&A, Swift detailed how writing in the third person for “folklore” laid the groundwork to write a song from the perspective of “Toy Story” cowgirl Jesse.

“Oh, it was extremely different for me,” Swift said.

“Sort of a like a pressure release valve. It was it was an escape into my imagination. It was all of a sudden I was walking on a a cliffside and looking at the ocean instead of just being at home,” she continued



“And and it was it it was lot of things all at once,” Swift added. “But with ‘folklore’ I was oftentimes creating the character and creating different characters who were interacting with each other and that was really fun. I just got to write in character for ‘Toy Story 5’ which was such a blast.”

Creating a song for movie focusing on cowgirl Jesse, she added, was especially poignant for her, given that Jesse is a character she’s loved for “years and years and years.”