Beloved Rapper Tells the Story of Being Paid $50K by Taylor Swift

“Hot in Herre” rapper Nelly recently opened up about his friendship with Taylor Swift and how the singer once paid him $50k to appear at one of her concerts. This comes ahead of the second season of Nelly’s reality show, in which he appears with his wife, R&B singer Ashanti, “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.”

Nelly Opens Up About Being Paid $50k By Taylor Swift

Getty Ashanti and Nelly

Nelly and Ashanti appeared on iHeart’s “The Breakfast Club” to promote their show, which returns on Peacock on November 9. During the conversation, they discussed their connection to Swift, saying they attended her Madison Square Garden wedding to Travis Kelce.

This led him to share a story about the singer. “That woman called me one night, just out the blue just said, ‘Nelly, listen, me and my friends, we made a routine to ‘Hot in Herre’ last night,’ he began.

After that, Nelly stated that Swift had a “really big favor” request, which was for him to perform the song at her Houston concert. Nelly didn’t specify the year, but it likely took place in 2011 during the “Speak Now World Tour.”

“She said, ‘I got two shows in Houston, tomorrow and the next day. Can you come down to Houston and just perform it,’ Nelly recalled. He went on to say Swift said she didn’t “really have a budget,” but could pay him $50k to perform his hit song, send her a private plane, and pay for his hotel. Notably, Nelly asked for the payment to be placed in a McDonald’s bag.

According to him, “Sent the G5, not 4, 5. Sent the 5, picked up me and the kids flew us down to Houston because she was doing like three to four nights at the baseball stadium.” Nelly also shared that he and his family received a presidential suite at the hotel.

Nelly Also Discussed His History With Taylor Swift

Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Elsewhere in the interview, Nelly discussed his friendship with Swift. The rapper first said, “Well, I don’t get to call her Tay Tay; she[Ashanti] calls her Tay Tay.” When asked about their history, Nelly said he’d known Swift for quite some time and added that he’s also had a relationship with her management and her father.

Regarding the wedding, Nelly said, “Nobody had their phone.”

The ‘Hot in Herre’ Rapper’s Reality Show Returns Soon

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As mentioned, season two of “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together” premieres on November 19. The new installment will feature Ashanti re-recording her old music to regain ownership, recording new music, and navigating family life.

Fans will see Nelly as he maintains his busy touring schedule and deals with an unexpected family loss. In addition, fans will see the famous couple get ready to attend Swift’s wedding to Kelce. Notably, the trailer featured this.