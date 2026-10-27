More Details Emerged on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Decor: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s extravagant Madison Square Garden wedding is back in the spotlight after alleged photos of the decoration surfaced online.

This week, renderings of the couple’s alleged wedding decor were shared by the Daily Mail, offering a glimpse of an elaborate botanical garden theme.

Now, the outlet is reporting new details about what happened to the decorations after the supposed ceremony.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Decor Disposed

According to a report by the Daily Mail published on Tuesday, October 27, Swift’s team allegedly told workers to “dispose” of all the decorations, leaving no trace of the elaborate setup.

“They didn’t want people to steal it and then auction it or sell it so they just burned it all,” a source told the outlet.

Swift’s team was reportedly concerned that anyone who got their hands on even the smallest piece of the decor might try to resell it or auction it off.

The source also claimed that fans who waited outside MSG late into the night received leftover desserts from the couple’s catering company.

However, when it came to the alleged wedding decorations, Swift’s team reportedly insisted that no traces of the elaborate setup could remain.

“They had told us it was going to be incinerated, but I don’t know where they actually physically incinerated it,” the insider added.

The source also claimed that Swift herself did not directly give the instruction to burn the wedding decorations.

“The fact that no one has relics of it and it all had to get burned and properly disposed of is kind of crazy,” the source continued.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding decorations were reportedly transported to the East Coast in 11 semi-trucks for the big day.

“They were super packed,” the source said. “Eleven semi-trucks to transport cross-country and then just burn it all down was pretty wild just because you don’t want people [to have access to it].”

Taylor Swift Was ‘Hands-On’ With Wedding Planning: Report

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The outlet also reported that Swift was heavily involved in the wedding planning.

“She didn’t want to just be handed a wedding,” the source claimed. “She wanted to participate in the planning and design of it all.”

And the staff reportedly enjoyed working with the singer, according to the source, adding that she was no “bridezilla.”

“She was super nice. Super sweet. Very friendly,” the insider revealed. “She took time to acknowledge all the hard work that everybody was doing. She was very appreciative.”

As for Kelce, staff reportedly found the NFL champ to be very easy-going and laid-back.

“He would chime in every now and then but most of his comments were pretty minor,” the insider added. “We saw them smiling together. That was cute.”