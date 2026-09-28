Taylor Swift’s ‘Wedding Photo’ Revealed & Her Fans Are Going Wild

Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a “wedding photo” in her new “Patient Zero” music video.

The former “The Voice” mentor, 36, who tied the knot with NFL superstar Travis Kelce, debuted the music video during the 2026 VMAs on Sunday.

The video featured Swift’s friends Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, as well as brief cameos from model Cara Delevingne and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Fans Spot ‘Wedding Photo’ in Taylor Swift’s New Video

Towards the end of the “Patient Zero” music video, the camera pans toward a grave belonging to Swift’s character. Eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted an oval-shaped gold frame displaying a wedding photo of Swift and Farrell, per the Daily Mail.

Many took to social media to playfully joke about the pretend wedding picture, especially since the “Opalite” singer has yet to unveil her own official wedding photos after marrying Kelce in July.

One fan wrote, “Taylor, subtly telling us that it’s too soon to get the wedding pics.”

Another commented, “This is the closest we are going to get to a Tay wedding picture, isn’t it?”

Someone joked, “WAKE UP TAYLOR SWIFT’S WEDDING PHOTOS DROPPED.”

A commenter chimed in, “This being the closest we have seen Taylor as a bride in 2026.”

A Historic Moment for Taylor Swift

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Swift made history at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards when she received the inaugural Artist Director Honors.

During her acceptance speech, the singer proudly told the crowd that she has worked on about 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed herself.

“I got to tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” Swift said on stage after Johnson presented her the award. “You make it so rewarding! Because you actually care about what we’re making.”



The Artist Director Honors is “a new award recognizing groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” according to a press release.

Swift took her first solo step into directing in 2020 with “The Man,” a music video from her “Lover” album. The project quickly earned her the Best Direction award at that year’s MTV VMAs. She continued exploring filmmaking the following year with “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which won three VMAs: Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, and Best Direction, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

The singer also directed videos for “Cardigan,” “Willow,” “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled,” “Lavander Haze,” “Karma,” “I Can See You,” “Fortnight,” “The Fate of Ophelia,” and “Opalite.”

For this year’s VMAs, Swift earned a total of 11 nominations, including Video of the Year, Best Album for “The Life of a Showgirl,” and Artist of the Year.