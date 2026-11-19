Taylor Swift gave fans a surprise they certainly weren’t expecting at the 2026 CMA Awards. The Grammy-winning singer made her long-awaited return to the Country Music Association Awards stage Wednesday, Nov. 18, delivering her debut live performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5” before treating the audience to a nostalgic throwback with “Our Song.”

Swift’s appearance marked her first performance at the annual country music ceremony in 13 years. And, as expected, she made sure her return was worth the wait.

Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.



Dressed for the occasion, Swift wore a flouncy orange skirt and cowboy boots, embracing the country-inspired aesthetic fans have come to love. She also brought out her signature sparkly blue guitar, complete with the iconic clouds from “Toy Story,” a fitting detail for a song inspired by one of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved franchises.

But the surprises didn’t stop with her outfit or guitar. Swift incorporated “Our Song,” one of her earliest country hits, into the performance, reminding longtime fans how far she’s come since her early days in Nashville.

Taylor Swift Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to the CMA Awards Stage

Swift’s return to the CMA Awards was particularly special given how long it had been since she last performed at the ceremony. The singer previously took the stage in 2013, when she delivered an acoustic rendition of her hit “Red” alongside country music legends Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

This time around, Swift made her entrance in a way that paid tribute to the country music community that helped launch her career. Her performance began backstage, where she made her way through a crowd of familiar faces, including Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, and Bill Anderson.

By the time she reached the stage, fans were already in for a memorable moment. Swift was joined by Keith Urban on banjo as she performed “I Knew It, I Knew You,” eventually weaving in “Our Song” for an unexpected trip down memory lane.

The combination felt especially fitting for an artist whose career began in country music before evolving into one of the most successful pop careers in the world. While Swift has explored different genres throughout the years, moments like these remind fans of the Nashville roots that started it all.

News of Swift’s upcoming CMA appearance first broke Nov. 13, building anticipation among fans who had been waiting years to see her return to the awards show’s stage.

The singer also joined an impressive lineup of performers at the Country Music Association’s 60th annual ceremony, which included Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Tim McGraw.

Getty Taylor Swift attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although Swift’s performance was undoubtedly one of the night’s biggest surprises, she also had another reason to celebrate. The singer received a Single of the Year nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” featured on the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. However, she ultimately lost the award to Langley, whose hit “Choosin’ Texas” took home the honor.

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Writing ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ for ‘Toy Story 5’

Swift’s CMA Awards appearance also brought additional attention to her latest songwriting project. “I Knew It, I Knew You” marks another creative collaboration for the singer, who helped bring a new musical moment to the “Toy Story” franchise.

When Swift initially announced the song, she opened up about the experience of writing for the upcoming film and explained why the project felt particularly meaningful to her.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift shared in a social media post. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once.”

The singer also reflected on her longtime connection to the franchise, revealing that she has been a “Toy Story” fan since she was 5 years old.

“And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond,” she added to an Instagram post.

Swift also gave a special shoutout to longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote the song with her. The two have worked together on some of the singer’s biggest musical projects, making their latest collaboration another addition to an already impressive creative partnership.

“We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard throughout our childhoods,” Swift said.

The song’s connection to Jessie also gives the project a personal touch, allowing Swift to explore a different perspective while remaining connected to the childhood memories that made the franchise so special to her.

Getty Taylor Swift presents the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Swift’s CMA Awards performance marked her first time performing the song live, it wasn’t her first major musical appearance in recent weeks. Last month, she performed at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, where she treated the star-studded audience to several of her biggest hits, including “Love Story,” “Blank Space” and “The Fate of Ophelia.” The latter also received its first live performance during the appearance.

With “I Knew It, I Knew You” earning recognition at the CMAs, the song could have another major milestone ahead. There has already been speculation surrounding a potential Academy Award nomination, which would give Swift another opportunity to make history in her career.

Although she didn’t take home the Single of the Year trophy, her return to the CMA Awards stage was a moment worth celebrating. Between the “Toy Story” references, cowboy boots, Keith Urban’s surprise appearance, and the nostalgic addition of “Our Song,” Swift gave fans a performance that brought together her past and present in one memorable night.