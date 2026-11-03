Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Almost Hesitated to Join ‘Toy Story 5’

Taylor Swift had one concern before agreeing to write an original song for “Toy Story 5”: She didn’t want to take an opportunity away from another songwriter.

During a special screening and Q&A with director Andrew Stanton on Sunday, Nov. 1, the 14-time Grammy winner explained why she repeatedly asked whether the filmmakers had already approached someone else about creating the movie’s end-credits song.

The former “Voice” advisor joined Stanton to discuss “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her original track for the animated sequel. The song, which she co-wrote and produced with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

However, her involvement initially raised questions about the franchise’s longtime composer, Randy Newman, who created the music for the original “Toy Story” in 1995 and its subsequent installments.

Stanton explained that he wanted to take the music in a different direction for the fifth movie. Swift was the only artist he considered for the end-credits track.

“Nothing else made sense,” the director told the audience.

Swift Didn’t Want to Replace Someone

Swift said she had been unavailable to discuss the project for a couple of months. When she finally had time to consider the opportunity, she wanted to make sure the filmmakers hadn’t already contacted another musician.

“I was repeatedly asking, ‘I know that it took me a couple months to come back to this project. Be honest: Did you guys replace me?’” she recalled.

She explained that she didn’t want to accept the job if it meant removing someone who had already been approached.

“‘I don’t want to kick somebody off of this project that you reached out to after [me],’” she said. “‘I understand, but I’m not in the business of doing that.’”

Once Swift watched an early version of the film, however, she knew she wanted to be involved. She previously shared that she went straight to the studio with Antonoff after the screening. The pair wrote and completed “I Knew It, I Knew You” within hours.

Swift Thanks Randy Newman After ‘Toy Story 5’ Release

After the song’s release, Swift shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about creating music for a franchise she had loved since childhood.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.

“Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.

“By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now.”

Swift’s message acknowledged Newman’s longstanding contribution while celebrating her own chance to become part of the franchise’s musical history.