‘The Voice’ Season 30 Announces Major Voting Changes Ahead of Live Shows: What Fans Need to Know

“The Voice” is introducing two new ways for viewers to vote during season 30, giving fans a larger role in deciding which artists advance to the finale.

NBC announced that viewers can now vote by text message and on TikTok, replacing the voting process used in previous seasons. The new methods will allow eligible fans to support their favorite contestants beginning with Cut Week on Monday, November 2.

The changes come as coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green prepare to send their remaining artists into the live competition.

According to NBC Insider, each coach will narrow their team to three artists during Cut Week, leaving 12 contestants in the competition. Viewers will then vote to select a 13th finalist who will join them in the live shows.

Once the live shows begin November 9, viewers will continue voting each week until the December 14 finale.

NBC also confirmed that it will announce voting results during the same episode rather than requiring viewers to wait until another night.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Introduces Text Message Voting

For season 30, viewers can vote for their favorite contestants by texting a designated number.

Fans must text their chosen artist’s name or assigned voting keyword to 22854.

The name or keyword must be spelled correctly for the vote to count. NBC provides a list of eligible contestants and their voting keywords in its official voting rules.

Viewers who want to support multiple contestants can send separate messages, with one artist’s name or keyword in each text.

Several restrictions apply to who can participate.

Text voting is available to viewers who are at least 18 years old and use a participating wireless carrier in the United States. Standard message and data rates may apply.

NBC limits voting to one vote per artist through each voting method.

Fans must also submit their votes during the designated voting window. Messages sent outside that period will not count.

Viewers can text “HELP” for assistance or “STOP,” “QUIT,” “CANCEL,” “END” or “UNSUBSCRIBE” to opt out.

‘The Voice’ Fans Can Now Vote Through TikTok for the First Time

NBC is also letting viewers vote through TikTok for the first time in the show’s history.

To participate, fans must visit the official “The Voice” TikTok account and find the post requesting votes during the designated voting period.

Viewers can then comment with the name or voting keyword of the contestant they want to support.

As with text voting, the spelling must match NBC’s official list of eligible artists.

Fans can support more than one contestant by leaving separate comments containing one artist’s name or keyword each.

TikTok voting is available to viewers who are at least 18 years old and live in the United States or its territories.

Participants must also have a public TikTok account.

The show allows one vote per artist through TikTok, meaning eligible viewers can use both TikTok and text messaging to support the same contestant.

NBC Confirms ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Voting Schedule and Deadlines

NBC has released the voting schedule for the remainder of season 30, beginning with Cut Week on November 2.

The initial voting window opens at 10:55 p.m. ET on November 2 and closes at 3 a.m. ET on November 3.

That gives viewers several hours to select the additional contestant who will advance to the live shows.

Beginning November 9, the voting process will follow a different schedule.

Voting will open at 9 p.m. ET during each live episode and remain available until five minutes after the final performance of the night.

NBC confirmed that viewers in all U.S. time zones will follow the same voting window.

The remaining voting dates are November 9, November 16, November 23, November 30, December 7 and December 14.

The December 14 episode will serve as the season 30 live finale.

NBC will also provide updates through the show’s official social media accounts, including announcements about when voting opens.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Will Reveal Live Voting Results the Same Night

Another change involves when viewers will learn which contestants are advancing.

During the live shows, NBC will announce voting results at the end of each episode.

The new format means viewers will watch the performances, cast their votes and learn the results during the same broadcast.

The voting changes follow the introduction of Cut Week, a new round that reduces the four coaches’ teams before the live competition begins.

Clarkson, Levine, Latifah and Green previously selected contestants during the Blind Auditions and Battles.

Now, viewers will help determine which artists remain in the competition.

“The Voice” season 30 airs Mondays on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.