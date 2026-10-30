Keke Palmer and Son Leodis Recreate Michael and Janet Jackson’s ‘Scream’ Video for Halloween

Keke Palmer and her 3-year-old son, Leodis, are bringing some serious star power to Halloween with a recreation of one of music’s most iconic videos.

The soon to be “Voice” host and her only child channeled Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson’s 1995 music video for “Scream,” recreating its futuristic style, monochrome looks and memorable choreography.

Palmer committed to the throwback, sporting a matching hairstyle and costume inspired by Janet, while Leodis dressed like Michael.

Like the original video, the mother-son recreation was filmed in black and white, capturing the pair’s attempt to bring the famous visuals to life.

Palmer Shared the Fun Costume With Fans

“Happy Halloween from me && my mini me!! That iPad is a life saver omg,” Palmer wrote in the caption. “I haven’t stopped laughing.”

Although Palmer showed off her dance moves throughout the clip, Leodis appeared happy to watch the performance unfold. At several points, the toddler sat with his iPad while his mom danced, creating an amusing contrast between her full commitment to the choreography and his relaxed approach to the production.

The video quickly drew attention in the comments, with fans applauding the pair’s costumes and Palmer’s performance. Janet Jackson herself also stopped by, leaving a heart emoji in the comment section.

Other viewers couldn’t get enough of Leodis’ Michael Jackson-inspired look and his decision to watch his mother rather than join her on the dance floor.

People Can’t Get Enough of the Very Fun Moment

“Dressing that baby up like Michael, wig & all, is FRYING ME,” one person wrote.

“You on your knees and him standing is fryinggg mee OMG,” another commenter added.

Someone else joked about the toddler’s apparent lack of interest in competing with his mom, writing, “Girl he’s outperforming you. You need to fight for your spot.”

Others were equally entertained by his choice of entertainment during the performance. “Not him with the tablet watching you twirl,” one fan commented.

Another viewer compared Palmer’s look to a different music legend, writing, “You can NOT tell me this ain’t Whitney reincarnated!!!!”

Palmer also earned praise for her dancing, with one fan declaring, “now keke ate that breakdown up!!!!!”

The original “Scream” video, released in 1995, featured siblings Michael and Janet Jackson performing together in a futuristic, largely black-and-white setting. The collaboration became known for its striking visuals and choreography, making it a fitting choice for Palmer’s Halloween tribute.

With her elaborate costume, dance moves and an unbothered little co-star watching from the sidelines, Palmer gave fans a playful spin on the classic video. And while Leodis may have preferred his iPad to the choreography, his Michael Jackson-inspired look still made him a standout in the Halloween clip.