Taylor Swift Seemingly Gets a Subtle Jab From Travis Kelce’s Rival

The Seattle Seahawks appeared to take a subtle jab at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

After their 20-3 win, the Seahawks took to social media and posted what appeared to be a Swift-themed troll. The team’s official X account shared a photo of a friendship bracelet that spelled out “Seahawks Win,” with the caption, “End Game.”

Seattle Seahawks Seemingly Troll Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

The friendship bracelet appeared to be a nod to a tradition among Swift’s fans, who made and traded friendship bracelets at her Eras Tour concerts.

Previously, Kelce admitted he tried to give the former “The Voice” mentor a bracelet with his number on it back in 2023, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, the “End Game” caption appeared to be a reference to Swift’s song from her 2017 album, “Reputation.”

Several fans in the comments were not happy with the subtle diss, per TMZ. One fan wrote, “Way to keep it classy. Do you make fun of all players’ wives or just one?”

Another wrote, “You may have won but this is just trash. Shame.”

Someone added, “This post is not the flex that you think it is. It’s disrespectful and childish. Do better.”

Taylor Swift Embraces Life as NFL Star Wife

Swift appears to have fully embraced being a wife of an NFL superstar.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Tom Cruise revealed that Taylor Swift knows more about football than he expected — and even schooled him on the sport.

“She was schooling me on football,” Cruise revealed. “She was bringing the football [knowledge].”

The actor went on to gush about the “Opalite” singer, calling her a “genius.”

“First of all, she’s a genius,” Cruise said. “I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends… they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right.”

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Fallon pointed out that Swift knew little about football before she began dating Kelce in 2023. Cruise, however, revealed that the singer has since learned a great deal about the sport during her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“Oh, she knows her stuff. She’s like, ‘This is like…’ I was like, ‘OK!’” Cruise recalled. “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis.”

The actor continued, “It was like her [saying], ‘What was it like playing against your brother, tackling each other?’ She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was!’ … She knows [football]. She’s just bringing it. She knows.”

In 2023, Swift admitted that after attending a few of Kelce’s football games, she’s taken a liking to the sport.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” the singer said in an interview with Time. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”