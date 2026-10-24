Reba McEntire Gets Candid About Her Special Bond With Snoop Dogg

Reba McEntire has some sweet things to say about her fellow “The Voice” judge Snoop Dogg.

During the Wednesday, October 21, episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 71-year-old singer reflected on her time on the hit singing competition show.

Host Jennifer Hudson, who also appeared as a judge on “The Voice” Seasons 13 and 15, asked McEntire what she’d do when she liked a contestant on the show.

“I cry, I get so emotional,” McEntire revealed. “Music just touches my heart so much, so when somebody would do something that touched my heart, I would just start crying.”

Reba McEntire Shares Snoop Dogg’s Sweet Gesture Toward Her

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McEntire added that whenever she gets emotional on “The Voice,” Snoop is quick to step in and offer her comfort.

“Snoop would bring me a Kleenex, and I would just sit there,” she explained.

Although McEntire and Snoop only served as coaches on Seasons 26 and 28, they managed to form a close bond.

One particularly heartwarming moment between McEntire and Snoop was captured during the Season 28 Knockouts, per NBC Insider.

After Aubrey Nicole performed Martina McBride’s “I’m Gonna Love You Through It,” a moving ballad about a husband supporting his wife through cancer, both coaches were brought to tears. Nicole dedicated the song to her father, who had battled cancer in the past. Snoop, who was hearing the song for the first time, said the performance resonated with him on a personal level.

“Aubrey, what’s crazy is, I’ve never heard that song before, but I’ve lost so many people in my family from cancer so it was like, you hit me, you hit me in the heart, and that’s what music is supposed to do,” Snoop said before passing a packet of tissues to McEntire.

“I’ll need it, thank you Snoop,” she said before becoming emotional about the performance. “Martina’s a good friend of mine. I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer. So that was a real reminder that life goes on. And we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones that are around us that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this.”

Snoop soon broke the emotional moment with a hilarious request. “Reba, I need my tissue back!” he joked.

Snoop Dogg Once Called Reba McEntire the ‘Queen’

During the May 14, 2024 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Snoop talked about becoming a judge on “The Voice.”

“Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music,” Snoop told Fallon. “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach.”

The rapper also gushed about his fellow judges, “Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and they just added Michael Bublé.”

Snoop continued, “Me and Gwen have been friends for a long time, in a real way. She’s a California girl.”

As for McEntire, “That’s the queen. I mean, I’m Snoop Dogg. I respect the queen. All hail the mighty queen!”