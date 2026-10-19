“The Voice” Season 30 is back with another night of Battles. There are more performances, Coach decisions, and eliminations to keep track of. Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are continuing to put their teams to the test as the Artists fight to make it through the next round.

And after all the talent we saw during the Blind Auditions, the competition is only getting more interesting now that the singers have to go up against someone from their own team.

Let’s be real, these matchups can be tough to watch when both Artists bring something good to the stage. Sometimes it comes down to vocal ability, while other performances leave the Coaches weighing two completely different styles. Honestly, it seems like there’s plenty of room for surprises as the Coaches decide who deserves to move forward and who will have to say goodbye.

Of course, there’s still the possibility of a steal! Where an Artist who loses their Battle could get another chance if a Coach decides to bring them onto a different team. Yep, that makes every decision a little more interesting.

Follow along with us live as we cover tonight’s “The Voice” performances, share the feedback from the Coaches who aren’t mentoring each Battle, plus reveal who wins and who is eliminated.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Battle #1: Team Queen

Brandon Diaz faced off against Bryan Jaymes, singing “As” by Stevie Wonder.

Riley Green thought they sang beautifully together.

thought they sang beautifully together. Kelly Clarkson told Queen Latifah, “you cannot go wrong,” adding to the guys, “either one of you would do well in this competition.”

told Queen Latifah, “you cannot go wrong,” adding to the guys, “either one of you would do well in this competition.” Adam Levine said, “it depends on the day,” explaining that he “might say Brandon won this battle.”

Queen Latifah chose… Bryan Jaymes as the winner of this Battle.

Eliminated: None — Adam Levine hit his steal button to bring Brandon Diaz onto his team. So, Brandon becomes Team Adam.

Battle #2: Team Riley

Allie Rae faced off against Harmony McKee, singing “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.

Kelly Clarkson praised Harmony’s “beautiful resonance” and Allie’s “rad style.” She said she was leaning toward Allie.

praised Harmony’s “beautiful resonance” and Allie’s “rad style.” She said she was leaning toward Allie. Adam Levine said he turned for Harmony during the Blind Auditions and was having “a brain meltdown” when he didn’t turn for Allie. He called them “both great” but said he would also go with Allie.

said he turned for Harmony during the Blind Auditions and was having “a brain meltdown” when he didn’t turn for Allie. He called them “both great” but said he would also go with Allie. Queen Latifah loved how the Artists were “connecting” before “going into their own zones.” Echoing Adam, she also thought they both “did great.”

Riley Green chose… Allie Rae as the winner of this Battle.

Eliminated: Harmony McKee

Battle #3: Team Adam

Owen Uffens faced off against Wade Turner, singing “Dive” by Ed Sheeran.