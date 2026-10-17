‘The Voice’ Alum Blake Shelton Announces Major 2027 Event With ‘American Idol’ Star Luke Bryan

Former “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will headline Country Jam 2027 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, as organizers announce plans for next summer’s three-day music festival.

Country Jam will take place July 22-24, 2027, at the Eau Claire Event District, located at 5775 20th Ave. in Eau Claire.

On October 16, Country Jam Events and Marketing Consultant Benny Anderson announced the festival’s lineup, which organizers described as featuring “country icons, 90s legends and chart-topping trailblazers.”

Anderson said the combination of Shelton, Bryan and the festival’s supporting performers will give country music fans plenty to look forward to next summer.

“With heavy hitters like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan alongside an incredible depth of supporting talent across all three days, 2027 is shaping up to be one of our most unforgettable years yet,” Anderson said.

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Set to Bring Their Biggest Hits to Country Jam 2027

Shelton and Bryan have spent decades building successful country music careers, with both performers releasing numerous chart-topping songs.

Shelton’s catalog includes “Boys ‘Round Here,” one of his best-known singles, along with several other country radio hits.

The singer also spent 23 seasons coaching aspiring performers on NBC’s “The Voice” before leaving the competition in 2023.

Bryan has similarly built a career around country hits, including his 2011 single “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).”

Along with his recording and touring career, Bryan has served as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” helping contestants navigate the music industry.

The two country stars will headline the Wisconsin festival alongside additional performers across the three-day event.

Country Jam Announces Ticket Prices and Camping Options for 2027 Festival

Fans planning to attend Country Jam 2027 can already purchase tickets and reserve camping accommodations.

According to Anderson, tickets, camping passes and VIP experiences have attracted strong early demand.

Three-day general admission tickets start at $179 per person.

Organizers are also offering premium VIP packages, pit access and camping options for fans who want to stay near the festival grounds.

Tickets and additional information are available through the official Country Jam website at countryjamwi.com.

The event will return to the Eau Claire Event District, where attendees can spend three days watching country music performances.

‘The Voice’ Coach Riley Green Recently Revealed How Blake Shelton Inspired Him

Shelton’s influence on “The Voice” continues even after his departure from the NBC competition.

Country singer Riley Green recently revealed that he looked to Shelton for inspiration when preparing to join the show’s coaching panel for season 30.

During a September 2026 interview with Billboard, Green discussed his approach to working alongside fellow coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah.

Green said he wanted to continue the playful rivalry that Shelton and Levine established during their years together on the show.

“Well I know how Blake always gave Adam a hard time, so I definitely wanted to do that,” Green said. “That was one thing I wanted to bring in, which has been really great.”

Shelton and Levine became known for teasing each other while competing to recruit singers for their respective teams.

Their friendly rivalry remained a recurring part of the competition throughout their time together.

Shelton also holds the record for the most coaching victories in the show’s history.