Gwen Stefani’s Ex Reveals Unexpected Role Her Dad Played in His Success

“The Voice” star Gwen Stefani’s former boyfriend and No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal has credited her father with helping him take an important step in his music career long before the band became internationally successful.

Kanal, who played bass for No Doubt and dated Stefani for seven years, revealed that her father helped him buy his first bass guitar through a Yamaha employee discount.

The purchase became an important part of Kanal’s early career, letting him own an instrument after relying on one borrowed from his high school.

Kanal discussed the experience in a July 2017 interview with Bass Player, explaining how Stefani’s family connection helped him buy a bass when he couldn’t afford one on his own.

Tony Kanal Reveals How Gwen Stefani’s Dad Helped Him Buy His First Bass Guitar

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Before No Doubt became famous, Kanal was a teenager trying to establish himself as a musician in Anaheim, California.

Born in London to Indian parents, Kanal lived in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States before his family settled in Southern California.

He initially played saxophone before switching to bass and joining No Doubt at 16.

However, getting his own instrument proved challenging.

“When I first started playing bass I was using the school Rickenbacker, and I would take it over the weekend to play shows,” Kanal told the publication.

“And as cool as my high school bass teacher was, when he found out about that, he told me I had to stop taking it or he’d get in trouble.”

That’s when Stefani’s father stepped in to help.

“At the time I didn’t have a lot of money, but Gwen’s dad worked at Yamaha in the WaveRunner division, so he got me an employee discount. I borrowed $350 from my dad and bought a BB1600.”

Kanal continued using the Yamaha bass for several years, including during No Doubt’s early development.

“That was my bass from 1987 until we went to Japan in 1995, and I found a BB3000 in a store. I bought that bass and started playing it. Right about then Yamaha got in touch with me, and I’ve been working with them ever since.”

The relationship eventually developed into a long-running collaboration with the instrument manufacturer.

“For years they’ve been finding vintage models from the ’80s, and they totally strip them and put in new electronics and re-paint them so I can style them how I want. I just love how the collaboration with Yamaha turned out.”

Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal’s Seven-Year Romance Inspired No Doubt’s Biggest Hits

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Stefani and Kanal began dating as teenagers in the late 1980s while performing together in No Doubt.

Their relationship lasted about seven years before Kanal ended it.

Although the breakup was difficult for Stefani, it became an important turning point in her songwriting career.

The experience helped inspire some of No Doubt’s most recognizable music, including “Don’t Speak,” which appeared on the band’s breakthrough 1995 album “Tragic Kingdom.”

Kanal also contributed to the band’s songwriting, including the hit “Just a Girl.”

Stefani previously explained how the end of their relationship encouraged her to become more involved in writing music.

“After Tony broke up with me, I realized I had something to say. When I started writing songs, it was like, ‘I’m a real human, I can do something,'” she revealed.

Speaking to The Guardian, Stefani admitted that she had previously focused much of her attention on her relationship rather than developing her creative abilities.

“Before I was really passive, all I cared about was being in love with my boyfriend.”

She continued, “I didn’t have any creative power, nothing. I don’t know that person anymore. But I’d been really bad at school and didn’t know what I would do, I just sang in my brother’s band.”

The singer credited the breakup with helping her discover her songwriting abilities.

“But after the breakup, I just started writing all these songs and suddenly I was: ‘Oh I think I’m really good at this!'”

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Stefani and Kanal continued performing together.

No Doubt released “Return of Saturn” in 2000 and “Rock Steady” in 2001, while Stefani eventually launched her solo career with “Love. Angel. Music. Baby.” in 2004.

Where Are Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal Now After Their No Doubt Romance?

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Both musicians have moved on personally while staying connected through No Doubt.

Stefani met country music star Blake Shelton in 2014 when they appeared together as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The couple married in 2021 and have spent time living in Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a ranch.

Stefani also shares three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton has spoken publicly about embracing his role as a stepfather and prioritizing family life after leaving “The Voice.”

Kanal, meanwhile, married home designer Erin Lokitz. The couple shares two daughters.