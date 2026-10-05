‘The Voice 30’ Live Recap & Spoilers – Who Gets a 4-Chair Turn During Blind Auditions, Part 5?

“The Voice” Season 30 is back tonight on NBC, and the Blind Auditions are heading into Part 5. There are still Artists waiting for their chance to take the stage, turn a Coach’s chair, and hopefully find the right team to call home.
The competition is getting more interesting with every episode. Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green have already started building their teams, but there are still plenty of spots up for grabs. And yep, all it takes is one standout performance to change the game for an Artist… especially if multiple Coaches decide they want them.
Who will earn a chair turn tonight? Will another Artist get all four Coaches to turn around? And when more than one Coach wants the same Artist, who will they choose? Only time will tell.
And, honestly, it seems like there are still plenty of surprises waiting in the Blind Auditions, so follow along with us live to see who takes the stage, who gets a spot on a team, and how the competition continues to take shape.
❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.
Brandon Diaz, 29 – Ashburn, VA
- Song: “Drink You Away” by Justin Timberlake
- Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Kelly)
- Coach Chosen: Team Queen
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Marilyn Hucek, 34 – Washington, D.C.
- Song: “La Tortura” by Shakira
- Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Adam)
- Coach Chosen: Team Adam
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Keiyana Osmond, 32 – Salt Lake City, UT
- Song: “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer
- Chair Turns: 1 (Riley)
- Coach Chosen: Team Riley
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Dakota Cohen, 25 – Los Angeles, CA
- Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath
- Chair Turns: 2 (Adam, Riley)
- Coach Chosen: Team Adam
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Luke Cope, 33 – Kernersville, NC
- Song: “Burning House” by Cam
- Chair Turns: 2 (Adam, Queen)
- Coach Chosen: Team Queen
Nina Howland, 24 – New York City, NY
- Song: “Love Me Like a Man” by Bonnie Raitt
- Chair Turns: All 4
- Coach Chosen: Team Kelly
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Luke Curran, 31 – Sarasota, FL
- Song: “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)” by Jim Croce
- Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Adam)
- Coach Chosen: Team Adam
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Matthew Chiu, 25 – Brooklyn, NY
- Song: “Home” by Daughtry
- Chair Turns: 1 (Kelly)
- Coach Chosen: Team Kelly
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RAYMN, 26 – Los Angeles, CA
- Song: “Yukon” by Justin Bieber
- Chair Turns: 0
- Coach Chosen: N/A
Brandy Neelly, 31 – Louisville, KY
- Song: “A Lesson in Leavin’” by Dottie West
- Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Kelly)
- Coach Chosen: Team Riley
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Phinley McKee, 16 – Lancaster, OH
- Song: “Way Down We Go” by Kaleo
- Chair Turns: 0
- Coach Chosen: N/A
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Kayleigh Mathews, 31 – Tucson, AZ
- Song: “When I Call Your Name” by Vince Gil
- Chair Turns: All 4
- Coach Chosen: Team Queen
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The Road to the Season 30 Finale
There’s plenty more to come before “The Voice” Season 30 crowns its winner. For now, fans can catch the last episode of the Blind Auditions (Part 6) tomorrow night:
After the final Blind Audition, the Artists will get their next big test in the Battles. Singers from the same team will perform against each other, with each Coach deciding which Artists deserve to continue on.
The competition then takes another turn during Cut Week! Let’s be real, this new stage, which is replacing the Knockout rounds from past seasons, will trim the teams down even more before the Live Shows. And it is going to change everything.
Then, once the Live Shows begin, the remaining Artists will perform for the viewers, with America’s vote helping determine who stays in the competition and who ultimately wins Season 30.
Yep, there’s a lot still ahead. And we’ll be here for all of it. EntertainmentNow will be tracking the teams, Artists, Coaches, results, and biggest moments all season long.
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‘The Voice 30’ Live Recap & Spoilers – Who Gets a 4-Chair Turn During Blind Auditions, Part 5?