Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Relationship Status

Kelly Clarkson is not currently dating, and the singer says she is happy focusing on her life with her children.

The “Voice” judge discussed her relationship status during the Wednesday, Sept. 30 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast. Clarkson said she believes introducing a new relationship could be disruptive for her two children, River, 12, and Remington, 10.

She’s Focused on Her Family

“My kids right now, I think there’s a lot behind that, but I think that would rock their boat a little bit,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer explained.

Clarkson also made clear that she is not simply avoiding dating because of her children. She said she genuinely enjoys the life she has built with them.

“And honestly, this is not a bulls–t answer. I love my life right now. Like, it just got to where I am not exhausted at every point of it.”

The singer acknowledged that relationships require a person to make room in their schedule and said she is not interested in doing that at the moment.

Clarkson added that relationships require people to “give some of your time up” and said, “I am unwilling.”

Clarkson has been focusing more of her time on her children after ending “The Kelly Clarkson Show” following seven seasons. She has spoken about wanting to prioritize her family, and she said she is enjoying the day-to-day moments she now gets to share with River and Remington.

Podcast co-host Bowen Yang noted that it was the first time Clarkson and her children were able to spend time together without “this big thing looming over it, having its own presence.”

“Yeah. It just, it’s been really good,” Clarkson agreed. “We’re having fun, and we’re, you know, we’re cooking, we’re playing games. I’m there at pickup, or I’m there dropping off. I’m there.”

Clarkson Loves Living in NYC

Clarkson, who currently lives in New York City, also praised the city as a place to raise her children. The Texas native said she appreciates the exposure her kids have to different cultures and personalities.

“It’s a beautiful city to raise kiddos in too, because I wasn’t really exposed to, like, different cultures,” Clarkson said. “I wasn’t really exposed to anything like that. Like, I love where I grew up. Obviously, I turned out alright, but I just meant it’s a cool thing for them to have just every color of the rainbow, every, you know, color of personality, everything.”

Clarkson previously opened up about parenting during a January episode of her talk show. At the time, she said her children were at an age where they could be more independent while still wanting affection.

“My kids, they’re 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles,” she explained. “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit.”

During the final episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson brought River and Remington onto the stage.

“I’ve loved being in your homes each day,” she told the audience. “I’ve loved seeing my kiddos grow up on this show as well.”

For now, Clarkson appears content with the life she has created with her children, with dating taking a back seat.