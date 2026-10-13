‘The Voice’ Season 30 LIVE Recap & Spoilers: Who Will Make it Through ‘The Battles Part 2’ Tonight?

“The Voice” Season 30 continues tonight. And things are already getting interesting. After last night’s Battles premiere, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are back to pair up more Artists from their teams. The catch? Only one singer from each Battle can be chosen to move forward by their Coach, which means more Artists are going home.

Honestly, making it through the Blind Auditions was the easy part compared to what these singers are facing now. They have to compete against someone on their own team, and even if both Artists do a great job, only one can win. Now, it seems like we’re in for some tough decisions as the Coaches figure out who deserves to stay.

And then there’s the steal! Each Coach has one chance to save an Artist who loses their Battle, which means an elimination might not be the end of the road after all.

Yep, we have more performances to get through as Artists continue making it to Cut Week, plus one very important Coach decision to find out.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Recap: The End of Last Night’s ‘The Voice’ Episode

NBC Kayleigh Matthews and Lillie Kolich Battle for a spot in Cut Week during “The Voice” Season 30, Episode 7

Well, we ended last night’s “The Voice” Season 30 episode with a cliffhanger, and now we have to wait until tonight to find out what happens next! The final Battle of the night saw Kayleigh Mathews go up against Lillie Kolich on Team Queen, singing “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town.

The performance impressed the other Coaches, but Queen Latifah could only choose one Artist to advance. She ultimately picked Lillie as the winner, which should have meant Kayleigh was eliminated. Since that’s how the Battles work; but Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green weren’t ready to let Kayleigh go just yet.

Both Coaches hit their steal buttons, giving Kayleigh a chance to stay in the competition on a different team. Perhaps losing that Battle turned out to be a pretty good problem to have! Now she has to choose between Team Kelly and Team Riley, and the episode ended before she could tell us which Coach she wanted.

Let’s be real, leaving us hanging right there was quite the way to end the premiere! We’ll find out tonight which team Kayleigh joins as the Battles continue on “The Voice” Season 30.

Kayleigh Mathews: Stolen by Team Riley.

Battle #1: Team Queen

Luke Cope faced off against BigCountry, singing “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

Riley Green told the “fellas that was fun” and thought both Artists delivered great performances.

told the “fellas that was fun” and thought both Artists delivered great performances. Kelly Clarkson called the Battle “seemless and cool.” She praised their harmonies, explaining that they “evened it out” and everyone “had their time to shine.”

called the Battle “seemless and cool.” She praised their harmonies, explaining that they “evened it out” and everyone “had their time to shine.” Adam Levine joked that he had turned for both Artists during the Blind Auditions, but “neither picked me.” He also called hearing them sing together “magical.”

Queen Latifah chose… BigCountry as the winner of this Battle.

Eliminated: Luke Cope

Battle #2: Team Kelly

Johnnie Kapua faced off against Anna McElroy, singing “Some Things I’ll Never Know” by Teddy Swims feat. Maren Morris.

Queen Latifah thanked the Artists for “letting us into that moment.” She called Anna’s notes beautiful and said Johnnie’s “soul took over.”

thanked the Artists for “letting us into that moment.” She called Anna’s notes beautiful and said Johnnie’s “soul took over.” Adam Levine said his favorite part was the beginning, when Anna used her lower register. He told Johnnie that things got away from him a bit, but he found his way back with “the big notes” near the end.

said his favorite part was the beginning, when Anna used her lower register. He told Johnnie that things got away from him a bit, but he found his way back with “the big notes” near the end. Riley Green called their harmonies “different” and joked that he wasn’t going to let Anna being from Alabama affect his decision. He ultimately thought she did a bit better.

Kelly Clarkson chose… Anna McElroy as the winner of this Battle.

Eliminated: Johnnie Kapua

Battle #3: Team Riley

Keiyana Osmond faced off against Brendan Coulter, singing “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5.

Kelly Clarkson called the performance “really cool” and told Keiyana that her tone was intriguing. However, she found Brendan a bit more interesting and said she was “very much a fan.”

called the performance “really cool” and told Keiyana that her tone was intriguing. However, she found Brendan a bit more interesting and said she was “very much a fan.” Adam Levine yelled out “yeah” before joking, “excellent song choice, Riley.” Since he wrote the song, he said it “blows his mind” that people want to sing it on the show. He said the Artists couldn’t be more different and that he “applauds them both,” but he wouldn’t pick a side since it was his song.

Riley Green chose… Keiyana Osmond as the winner of this Battle.