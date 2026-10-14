Reason Behind Adam Levine’s Big Choice Behind-the-Scenes on ‘The Voice’ This Season

Adam Levine is undeniably a fan favorite on “The Voice,” but for Season 30, the veteran coach brought a secret weapon to the competiton: Alex Warren. Warren serves as Levine’s advisor, and although the Maroon 5 frontman has had many advisors during his time on the singing competition, he told People in an interview published Tuesday, October 13, that there was something special about Warren.

Why Adam Levine Chose Alex Warren for His ‘The Voice’ Advisor

Levine discussed why he chose Warren to be his advisor. “My kids have a friend who is (an) obsessive Alex Warren fan, so Alex Warren is always playing in my car,” Levine told People. “His name came up, and they’re like, ‘What do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I’d love to work with him. I hear he’s the nicest guy.’ So it kinda just naturally happened.”

Levine also praised Warren for being “one of the best advisors I’ve had.” He added, “We’ve never met before. He actually had so much to say and so much to speak on and wasn’t afraid to do it. I really, really liked that about him,” he said. “He was doing my job for me, basically.”

He added, “It’s exciting for him, and he’s kind of experiencing it all for the first time. I remember what that was like. I think it’s nice to have some fresh blood in there like that. He was the perfect choice.”

Warren discussed his experience on “The Voice,” revealing that his “favorite moment” was experiencing the different talents of the singers. He continued, “Each person had their own unique talent that separated them from the rest. It was really cool to see the differences and strengths of each person.”

Fans are also excited about the collaboration! A photo of Levine and Warren on the official “The Voice” Instagram account was flooded with messages from excited fans. “Smart move putting Alex Warren on! He needs to be a coach then your ratings will be sky-high. Most popular singer of today’s time.grab him up fur next season,” a comment reads. “I love Alex Warren! I’m auditioning for The Voice and if he ends up as a coach I will cry……happy tears of course lol!!!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Team Adam hell yea!!,” “I’m so excited to see Alex Warren on The Voice; he is so talented,” and “So excited.”

Adam Levine & Riley Green’s Friendship on ‘The Voice’

There is fierce competition between the coaches this season, and newcomer Riley Green discussed the feeling of beating Levine for contestants during the Blinds. Contestant Harmony McKee had the choice between Levine and Green, ultimately choosing Green. The country singer spoke about his win over Levine, saying, “I’m so happy I got Harmony. She really made that song her own,” People reports. “The way she took over the stage, she’ll definitely be a big star. This victory is pretty sweet because there’s no better feeling than beating Adam.”

In an interview with People, Levine and Green discussed their playful friendship. “We laughed a lot. One of the first things we all noticed was how quickly we just clicked into it,” Levine said, People reports. “We’ve done this enough times to know when it’s not like that. [This year] the chemistry was there.”