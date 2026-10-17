Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears as She Pays Tribute to Beloved Dolly Parton: ‘We Are Eternal’

Miley Cyrus was overcome with emotion as she paid tribute to her beloved godmother, Dolly Parton, during her Hollywood Bowl performance.

On Friday, October 16, the 33-year-old former “The Voice” coach honored the late country legend with a stirring rendition of “Jolene” after breaking down in tears on stage, as seen in a video shared on X.

“Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn’t understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she’s right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here. I feel her, now more than ever,” Miley told the audience. “Knowing that I get to share this story with you all, it makes that night very worth it. This memory is gold to me.”

Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional as She Honors Dolly Parton

Miley also spoke about how much she misses Parton, visibly getting emotional as she shared her heartfelt thoughts about her late godmother.

“Me and Dolly, we are eternal,” Miley continued. “Nothing in this life could tear us apart.”

The “Bass Persuades” singer concluded, “And I’m gonna see her again. I can’t [expletive] wait because I miss her. Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced and performed by my Aunt Dolly.”

Miley later joked mid-song that Parton probably wouldn’t have approved of her dropping the F-bomb.

“I’m feeling bad that she heard me say the F word,” Miley said between lyrics. “I can hear her telling me, ‘You said that when I was here.'”

Miley also performed her hit song “Wrecking Ball” while holding a framed photo of Parton.

Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Relationship

Getty Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage.

In 1992, Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife, Tish Cyrus, asked Parton to become Miley’s godmother.

Over the years, Parton and Miley developed a close bond, with the two treating each other like family. They also shared a strong professional relationship, collaborating on several occasions.

Parton also played Miley’s fairy godmother on “Hannah Montana,” appearing in three episodes of the Disney Channel series between 2006 and 2010.

The pair teamed up again in 2023 for Parton’s album Rockstar, recording a new version of Miley’s hit song “Wrecking Ball.”

Their most recent collaboration came in January, when they joined Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire for a charity reimagining of Parton’s 1977 hit “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Following Parton’s death on August 25 at age 80, Miley shared an emotional tribute to her Aunt Dolly on Instagram.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” Miley wrote at the time. “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”