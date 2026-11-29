Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani spent Thanksgiving at their Oklahoma ranch, where the couple packed on the PDA while carrying on one of their seasonal traditions.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 57, shared a video on Instagram documenting what she described as the couple’s “annual-ish nerdy fall door decorating.”

The video included footage of the former “The Voice” coaches gathering supplies around their property before sharing a romantic moment in front of their newly decorated home.

“feeling soooo thankful & blessed,” Stefani captioned the Thanksgiving post.

Blake Shelton Sweeps Gwen Stefani Off Her Feet During Thanksgiving Celebration

Set to Stefani’s song “Bouquet,” the video showed the couple driving around their Oklahoma property, collecting flowers and tall grasses to decorate their front porch.

The pair bundled their freshly gathered greenery with ribbons and arranged pumpkins of various sizes around the entrance to their home.

Once they finished decorating, Shelton, 50, dipped his wife in front of their completed project as the couple posed for a photo.

Stefani also took to her Instagram Stories to share a Thanksgiving message from the couple as they prepared to spend more time outdoors.

“Hi family, it’s Gwen and Blake, we’re in Oklahoma, we love you guys, we’re grateful for you, and we’re gonna go plant some stuff,” Stefani said.

“For Thanksgiving,” Shelton added.

The country singer shared a selfie with his wife on his own Instagram account, writing, “Hoping everybody has a happy Thanksgiving!!! Thankful for y’all!!!!”

Inside the Couple’s Life at Their $4 Million Oklahoma Ranch

The Thanksgiving festivities came just weeks after the couple gave fans another look at their Oklahoma home.

According to Hello!, the pair previously documented their transition from Halloween decorations, including skeletons and orange foliage, to Christmas decor.

Their Oklahoma property spans 1,300 acres and features several ponds and a four-bedroom home complete with a bar. The residence reportedly carries a $4 million price tag.

The property also holds special significance for the couple, who married in a chapel on the ranch in July 2021 after meeting as coaches on “The Voice” in 2014.

Before heading to Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, the pair enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles on November 10. They attended a performance by Stefani’s eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, 20, at the Troubadour.

Stefani shares Kingston and his younger brothers, Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016 after 14 years of marriage.

Blake Shelton Admits His Wife Is Better at One of Their Favorite Activities

Gardening and farming have become regular activities for Shelton and Stefani during their time in Oklahoma.

In March, Shelton revealed that the couple planned to take on more “professional gardening, farming type stuff” at their ranch, according to People.

The country singer shared footage of their preparations for spring, including the work they had done themselves to get their vegetable garden ready.

“Me and my wife — I’ll show y’all, I’ll put a picture of my wife on here,” Shelton said. “Anyway, me and my wife — her name’s Gwen — we were out here putting this plastic out here yesterday. Just she and I, nobody else.”

“It’s hard work, but we’re going to plant vegetables in here to keep the weeds out,” he added.

Shelton previously praised his wife’s gardening abilities during an interview with Nylon for its spring/summer 2024 issue.

The country singer said Stefani “has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it’s growing, how to cultivate it, and when to prune something.”

He also admitted that his wife’s approach to farming sometimes produces better results than his own.

“I like to farm on a big scale, like corn or beans, acres at a time,” Shelton explained. “She concentrates more on patches here and there and ends up farming things a little better than I do.”