Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are making their newlywed status permanent in a very personal way.

The couple, who married in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, Nov. 21, showed off matching tattoos just one day after their wedding. Tattoo artist Jamie Gene Lopez shared photos of the pair’s new ink on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 22, giving fans a closer look at how they chose to honor their relationship.

All About the Sweet Tattoos

In the first black-and-white photo, Cyrus and Morando pulled down the waistbands of their unbuttoned jeans to reveal their tattoos. The Grammy winner, 34, had her new husband’s name inked along her right hip, while the musician, 28, had her first name tattooed on his left hip.

Cyrus’ tattoo reads “Maxx,” while Morando’s reads “Miley.” Both feature similar lettering, making the designs a matching tribute to their marriage.

The couple kept the rest of their looks simple for the photo. Morando wore a white tank top, while Cyrus opted for a black version. A second image offered a closer view of the tattoos, highlighting the matching style and placement.

Lopez celebrated the newlyweds in his caption, writing, “Congrats to the newlyweds 💍 name plates for Maxx and Miley.”

The tattoo artist has worked with Cyrus before, previously sharing photos of the singer getting new tattoos at his studio around New Year’s 2025.

Fans were quick to react to the couple’s latest display of affection, with many leaving enthusiastic messages beneath Lopez’s post.

“AWW,” one person commented.

“Bangers all around!” another wrote, referencing Cyrus’ music.

Other fans were just as excited about the matching designs. “matching fonts & so fitting they got one anothers name,” one commenter observed.

“Congrats Miley & Max!” another added.

The Two Just Tied the Knot

The tattoo reveal arrived as Cyrus continued sharing moments from her wedding celebrations. On Sunday, the singer posted several official photographs from her ceremony with Morando, offering followers a glimpse of their special day.

One image showed the groom kissing Cyrus on the cheek as they posed together, with a dog visible nearby. Another captured the newlyweds standing side by side, while a third showed them sitting together on a chair.

The final photograph featured the couple sharing a passionate kiss, surrounded by an arrangement of white flowers.

Cyrus kept the caption short and sweet, marking the occasion with their initials and wedding date.

“M + M 🤍 11.21.26,” she wrote.

The wedding came after the couple kept much of their relationship out of the public eye. Their matching tattoos now offer another glimpse into their celebration, with each newlywed choosing to carry the other’s name.

Between the wedding photos and their coordinated ink, Cyrus and Morando have given fans plenty to celebrate as they begin married life together.