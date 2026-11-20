“The Voice” coach Adam Levine has a simple trick he uses before performing, and it caught his contestants off guard when he shared it during rehearsals for season 30.

During a recent episode of the NBC singing competition, Levine revealed that he eats a few bites of an apple before taking the stage because he believes it helps prepare his voice.

The Maroon 5 frontman shared the advice while working with Team Adam contestants Lexi Stephens, Conor Closs and Dakota Cohen ahead of the live shows.

Stephens, 23, had just rehearsed Avril Lavigne’s 2002 hit “I’m With You” when she asked Levine for his biggest piece of advice for an aspiring singer.

“I’m gonna give away my secret: Have a couple bites of an apple, guys,” Levine told the group.

Closs and Cohen laughed at the suggestion, but Levine explained why he keeps apples backstage.

“It does something with my vocal cords, where it feels like I’m pre-hydrating myself,” he said. “That’s my hack. Backstage, it’s all apples for me.”

Lexi Stephens Takes Adam Levine’s Advice Before ‘The Voice’ Live Shows

Stephens decided to try Levine’s trick before her first live performance of the season.

The Albany, New York, singer recorded a backstage video of herself eating an apple before heading onstage.

“I heard an apple a day keeps you in the competition, so vote for me, America!” she joked before taking a bite.

Stephens then performed “I’m With You,” earning a standing ovation from Levine.

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson praised the contestant’s vocal range and control.

“Lexi, your lows were just as impressive as your highs,” Clarkson said. “You did such a beautiful job. [When] your voice opens up and that beautiful vibrato opens up, it’s insane.”

Levine also told Stephens that he believed she had a chance to win the competition.

“You are — and I said this from the beginning when you first joined my team — you are unbelievable,” he said. “You really stand out in this crowd and you can win this entire competition.”

Stephens received enough votes to advance to the Top 10.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Top 10 Will Perform Dolly Parton Songs

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The remaining contestants will return to the stage on Monday, November 23, for a special episode dedicated to Dolly Parton.

The Top 10 artists will perform songs from the country music legend’s catalog as they compete for another spot in the competition.

Among the contestants still competing are sisters Ferryn and Brinkley Wright from Sevier County, Tennessee.

The sisters, who compete on Riley Green’s team, advanced after performing “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks during the previous round.

Parton has appeared on “The Voice” several times over the years, although she has never served as a permanent coach.

In 2015, she joined the show’s ninth season as a guest mentor, working with contestants from all four teams. Among the artists she advised was East Tennessee native Emily Ann Roberts.

Parton returned during season 11, joining her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for performances of “Circle of Love” and “Jolene.”

She also made a virtual appearance during the season 23 finale in 2023 to honor longtime coach Blake Shelton as he prepared to leave the show.

During that appearance, Parton dedicated her song “I Will Always Love You” to Shelton.

The Dolly Parton-themed episode of “The Voice” airs Monday, November 23, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.