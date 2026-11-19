Taylor Swift became the target of a playful wedding joke at the 2026 CMA Awards, and her reaction made the moment even better.

The singer, 36, was enjoying the ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 18, when hosts Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley brought up her recent marriage to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Rather than taking offense, Swift appeared to get a kick out of the exchange, laughing and applauding from her seat.

Swift Enjoyed the Funny Joke

The joke came during Wilson’s opening monologue, when Paisley joined her onstage. The country star, 54, introduced a story about a blonde singer who married a football player, describing it as one of the biggest stories of the year.

Wilson, 34, immediately played along, thanking Paisley for remembering her own wedding. She married former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges in May at Ruskin Cave in Tennessee.

Paisley then questioned where the couple had celebrated their nuptials, asking Wilson, “What arena did you get married in?”

The singer quickly clarified that her wedding venue was a little different from the one he had in mind.

After explaining that she and Hodges exchanged vows in a cave, Wilson recalled looking for the perfect place to get married. She then joined Paisley in a musical joke inspired by Lynn Anderson’s classic country hit “Rose Garden.”

The pair changed the familiar song’s message to reference Madison Square Garden, where the former “Voice” advisor and Kelce tied the knot in July.

“I beg your pardon / I never promised you Madison Square Garden,” they sang.

The camera soon cut to Swift, who was seated beside her friend Brittany Mahomes. The pop superstar was visibly amused, laughing and clapping along with the performance.

She also appeared to mouth, “That was good,” giving the hosts a clear sign that their joke landed.

Paisley wasn’t finished teasing the newlyweds, either. He revealed that he had actually attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding before waving toward the singer in the audience.

“Hi, Taylor! Remember me? I ate all the shrimp,” he joked.

Paisley attended the celebration with his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The couple had been among the guests at the star-studded event, which followed Swift and Kelce’s generous charitable contributions.

Fans Thought the Moment Was Hilarious

Fans enjoyed seeing Swift take the joke in stride, with several praising the hosts for keeping the moment lighthearted.

One simply said, “and this is how you’re supposed to make jokes.”

“Cave acoustics beat any arena anyway,” another fan joked.

One wrote, “So refreshing to see jokes for her instead trying to use her as the pun.”

“Only Nashville can celebrate taylor swift like that,” another added.

The exchange also gave viewers a glimpse of the friendly atmosphere surrounding Swift’s return to the country music awards. She attended the ceremony for the first time in a decade and was nominated for Single of the Year for “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

For Swift, the evening included a little teasing from two country music stars, but she appeared more than happy to be part of the fun.