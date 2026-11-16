Chance the Rapper Welcomes Baby No. 3

Chance the Rapper is officially a girl dad of three, adding another little princess to his growing family.

On Sunday, November 15, the 33-year-old former “The Voice” coach announced the exciting news on Instagram. Chance shared a sweet photo of his newborn alongside the baby’s mother, whose identity he has not publicly revealed.

The post also included a video of the rapper painting his partner’s pregnant belly to look like a pumpkin for Halloween, as well as a clip capturing him getting ready for the little one’s arrival.

“Welcome to the world Hayli. Mom n Dad love you. God is with you,” the rapper captioned the post.

Chance the Rapper Embraces Being a Girl Dad

Chance is already a dad to two daughters, Kensli Bennett and Marli Grace Bennett, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Kirsten Corley. The former couple announced their separation in 2024 after five years of marriage.

In 2022, Chance opened up about his life as a father and revealed that his daughters share his passion for music.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Chance revealed that his kids “love singing” and “love to dance.”

The rapper also revealed that his daughters don’t fully grasp the concept of fame yet, so they aren’t particularly impressed by his celebrity friends.

“They know I’m famous, but I don’t think they know anybody else is famous, which is awesome,” he added. “They don’t get impressed by anybody that I bring around, that I show them that I’m with, but they know that I sing and they like my songs, so I’m going to hold on to that while I can.”

Previously, Chance revealed his daughters like to listen to his music, and that they have “a lot of favorite songs” on his 2016 “Coloring Book” album.

“I know my oldest likes the ‘Blessings’ song a lot,” he told PEOPLE in May. “My youngest is more into ‘Star Line.’ “

How Parenting Changed Chance the Rapper’s Approach in Music

Back in 2017, Chance opened up about how fatherhood had reshaped his approach to music and helped him recognize what truly mattered most in life.

“I try to be deliberate, more intent about things that I say,” Chance told NPR’s “What’s Good with Stretch & Bobbito” podcast. “The content itself has changed, rapping as if I know she’s going to listen. But also, I just can’t be at the studio all night because I have a daughter.”

He continued, “I’m more conscious of my time and I’ve come to understand that—and I think I understood before she was even born—art is awesome, art is beautiful because it’s a reflection of life and it describes life and shows life in its beauty. But it’s just a reflection. The real thing is my daughter. I understand what is most important now.”