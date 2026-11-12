‘The Voice’ Eyes Leaving Los Angeles In Effort To Cut Production Costs

After about 15 years of filming on a Hollywood stage, “The Voice” may be weighing the possibility of moving their production out of Los Angeles.

According to a report published by TheWrap, NBC and the show’s production team are looking at options to move out of the Universal Studios lot to another city in an effort to cut costs. While keeping production in Los Angeles remains a possibility, the cities in consideration include Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia. Representatives for both parties declined a request to comment.

“The Voice” has filmed on Stage 30 at Universal Studios Hollywood since its debut in 2011. The show is currently in production there on Season 30, along with its celebrity-contestant season hosted by Keke Palmer that will air in 2027. The show has not been officially renewed past Season 30.

Financial Decision or Based on Ratings?

The show uses a full sound stage on the Universal Studios lot that is costly to the network. “The Voice” does not require the same level of infrastructure that high-budget feature films require. In 2011, the physical production costs alone ran a tab of about $2.3 million an hour. The first episode of “The Voice” had a runtime of approximately 50 minutes.

That figure does not account for the salaries of its judges, either. Christina Aguilera was reported to have earned more than $225,000 an hour, while Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and CeeLo Green were getting about $75,000 each.

The reported cost-cutting push does not come with any ratings trouble. Season 30 of “The Voice” premiered on September 21 and drew 7.1 million viewers over seven days. That demonstrates a 5% increase from its fall 2025 premiere alone. The current coaching panel features Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. Both Queen Latifah and Riley Green are first-time coaches this season.

Part of a Bigger Relocation Trend

A move would put “The Voice” in line with a growing exodus of reality and competition shows from California. The trend is driven mostly by more generous tax incentives in other states, especially in the southern United States. “American Idol” recently announced it will leave Hollywood for Georgia beginning with Season 25, which premieres in February 2027.

The decision for “American Idol” to move out of Hollywood is telling, given that the show has been closely tied to Hollywood since its inception. “America’s Got Talent” has also been rumored to be eyeing a departure, with TMZ reporting in September that the show was considering Georgia or Tennessee.

Notably, “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” are both produced by Fremantle. “The Voice” comes from MGM Television, so the trend is not limited to one production company.

Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia have both become popular production hubs for film and television in recent years. Nashville’s music industry and deep connection to music history would be a natural fit for the hit singing competition.