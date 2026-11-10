‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Joe Henley: Inside His Life, Relationship and Unexpected Career Plans

“The Voice” season 30 contestant Joe Henley has earned a spot in the Top 13 despite never performing a professional gig before joining the NBC singing competition.

The 19-year-old Alabama native impressed coaches Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green during his Blind Audition, earning chair turns from both country music stars. Although Clarkson tried to recruit him, Henley ultimately chose Green.

The young singer continued advancing through the competition, surviving the Battle Rounds before Green selected him as one of his three artists to move forward during Cut Week.

Henley will return to the stage during the November 16 live show, when Green and Clarkson’s teams perform for viewer votes.

Before appearing on “The Voice,” Henley had plans to pursue basketball, and his singing experience largely consisted of performing at church and family gatherings.

Here’s what we know about Henley’s life away from the NBC competition, including his family, girlfriend, and background.

Joe Henley Nearly Pursued a Basketball Career Before ‘The Voice’

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Henley graduated from Cottage Hill Christian Academy in 2026, where he played varsity basketball. At 6-foot-5, he had his sights set on playing basketball in college or even professionally overseas before turning his attention to music.

According to TV Insider, he considered playing at the college level or pursuing a professional basketball career overseas.

However, music had also been part of his life for years.

Henley grew up in southern Alabama, which he jokingly referred to as “L.A.” during his Blind Audition.

He explained that the abbreviation stood for “lower Alabama.”

The hometown connection gave Henley something in common with Green, who also grew up in Alabama.

‘The Voice’ Singer Reveals How His Grandparents Inspired His Love of Music

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Henley developed his interest in singing through his family’s involvement in church ministry.

During his audition, he revealed that his grandparents have operated a truck stop ministry for more than four decades.

“Music for me began in the back room of a truck stop,” Henley explained.

“My grandparents have been running a truck stop ministry for over 40 years. I would go sing and lead the worship. My biggest thing has been singing in church and singing around the campfire.”

Although Henley had never performed professionally before auditioning for the show, he regularly sang during worship services and informal gatherings.

His musical influences include country singers Travis Tritt, Keith Whitley, and George Strait.

Joe Henley Is Dating Abby Billante

Henley is also in a relationship with Abby Billante.

Billante shared a Facebook photo with Henley in May 2026, although the couple has not publicly confirmed exactly when they began dating.

Like Henley, Billante grew up in Alabama.

She graduated from Alma Bryant High School in 2025 and celebrated her 19th birthday in December of that year.

Billante also shares Henley’s commitment to faith.

Joe Henley Prepares for His Next Performance on ‘The Voice’

Henley is among the remaining contestants competing for a chance to advance beyond the Top 13.

The live performances are split between two episodes, both featuring a Y2K Night theme.

Queen Latifah and Adam Levine’s teams perform on November 9, while Green and Clarkson’s contestants take the stage on November 16.

The artists will perform songs from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Top 13 also includes Kyle Davis, who earned the final spot through a viewer vote after failing to advance directly during Cut Week.

“The Voice” season 30 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.