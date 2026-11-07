Blake Shelton Takes a Playful Jab at Carson Daly as ‘The Voice’ Stars Celebrate His New Role

“The Voice” host Carson Daly received a surprise from several of his longtime friends as he celebrated his latest career move at NBC.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and other coaches from the singing competition sent Daly personal messages congratulating him on his new role.

The messages aired during Daly’s first broadcast as the permanent co-anchor of “Saturday TODAY” alongside Laura Jarrett. NBC officially announced his appointment on November 5.

Daly, who has hosted “The Voice” for 30 seasons, received a mix of congratulations, jokes and advice from the stars he has worked with over the years.

Clarkson, who returned to the competition as a coach for season 30, was among the first to offer her congratulations.

“Carson Daly, congratulations on getting Saturday on TODAY,” Clarkson said. “People love you! They just want your face all the time. I do!”

Adam Levine Has Some Advice for Carson Daly After His Latest Career Move

Levine, who has worked alongside Daly for years on “The Voice,” congratulated his friend but also suggested that he might want to reconsider his busy schedule.

“Yet another job. Hosting the TODAY Show on Saturdays. That’s amazing,” Levine said in his recorded message. “I love you so much. You should slow down.”

In addition to his work on “The Voice,” Daly has been a regular presence on “TODAY” since joining the morning program in 2013.

He originally hosted the Orange Room, a digital-focused space inside NBC’s Studio 1A.

Daly also hosts the radio program “The Daly Download” and will continue appearing on weekday “TODAY” broadcasts while taking on his new weekend responsibilities.

Riley Green, a first-time coach on the current season of “The Voice,” also sent a message, although he admitted that he might not be awake early enough to catch Daly’s new broadcast.

“I can’t wait to tune in and watch you as long as it’s after — I don’t know — 10 a.m.,” Green joked. “But I’m sure that my grandmother will watch it and she loves you. My grandmother loves you, Carson.”

Blake Shelton Jokes About Carson Daly’s New Job Before Offering His Congratulations

Shelton, who spent 12 years as a coach on “The Voice” before leaving in 2023, couldn’t resist teasing Daly about his latest assignment.

“Maybe since it’s the weekend show, to be more entertainment, not as much breaking news, which is good for you because I don’t think people take you that serious anyway,” Shelton said.

He ended his message on a more personal note.

“Anyway, buddy, good luck, love you, and congratulations.”

Shelton and Daly have maintained a close friendship outside their work on the NBC singing competition.

Daly even officiated Shelton’s July 2021 wedding to Gwen Stefani.

Queen Latifah also joined the group of celebrities sending their congratulations.

“Not even a Saturday do you get off, huh, Carson?” she said. “We can’t wait to spend it with you. Congratulations on this gig, man.”

After watching the messages from his friends, Daly responded with a simple, “Aww!”

Carson Daly Explains Why His New NBC Role Means So Much to Him

Daly previously discussed his latest career opportunity during the November 5 broadcast of “TODAY.”

Despite decades in television, the longtime NBC personality explained why he considers the new role particularly meaningful.

“I should just say, I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs, but this one’s really special,” Daly said.

“At my age and at my stage of my career, to have an opportunity to come in and sit next to Laura and to learn and to get better at my job to be the best broadcaster that I can, it’s not something I take lightly.”