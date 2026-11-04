Blake Shelton’s Friend Reveals Funny Use Star Has For His Private Helicopter

Blake Shelton is nothing but chivalrous when it comes to picking up his pals from the airport, which is seven miles away from his ranch. Instead of driving down those dirty country back roads “The Voice” star and singer sends his private chopper over to the airport to scoop his friends up!

Blake’s Friend Talking About The Helicopter Flights

Getty Blake Shelton Responds to Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors,

Blake’s friend Dustin Lynch shared the funny story during a recent appearance he made on “Country Countdown USA”. Dustin, who just so happens to be a pilot, said that he sometimes flies his own plane down to visit Blake at his ranch, and said it’s funny how he’s flying a plane and Blake is summoning his helicopter to scoop him up into the skies.

Dustin said: “He’s got a great ranch out there. He puts groups of buddies together to hunt & goof off. I fly my plane, and he sends a helicopter to pick me up and drop me off at his front door. The airport is only seven miles away, but he doesn’t like driving back roads. So the helicopter zips out and gets me.”

It has also been reported in the past that Blake and his wife Gwen Stefani make the most out of the helicopter by using it to zip off to locations to go on dates.

Blake Talking About The Chopper

Back in 2016 Blake confirmed during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that he has a private helicopter and often includes it in elaborate dates. Though all dates must include some amazing drinks – the star deems them as a must!

He said at the time: “It gets a lot more use than you’d think…I don’t fly it, I don’t know how to fly it. I get someone else to, because in order to fly to be able to settle in and really enjoy it, you got to have some drinks.”

After a moment of pause, reluctant to admit to owning such a luxurious item, Blake leaned into it and quipped to the crowd: “Someday, if we all make it, we’ll get a helicopter.”

Blake’s ranch is said to span approximately 1,300 acres so having the helicopter is a great way to transport himself as well as guest around the huge space. In addition to owning the helicopter, Blake is also said to be in possession of other private jets including a Gulfstream G450 (registration N703BG) and a Gulfstream IV (N958TB) managed through Ten Point Tours in Nashville.

The ranch was purchased by the star back in 2015 as part of his sprawling $4 million Oklahoma property, known as Ten Point Ranch. The dream home features a working farm, ponds, a large vegetable garden, and ponds. It also has its own private chapel where Blake and Gwen tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

Blake has certainly done very well for himself over the years, and we wish he and Gwen all the best in their cozy home as well as for what’s due to come next in their careers.