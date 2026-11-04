‘The Voice’ Fans Declare Riley Green’s 19-Year-Old Contestant the ‘Winner’ Ahead of Live Shows

“The Voice” fans are already predicting the winner of season 30 after Riley Green’s contestant Joe Henley delivered a performance that earned a standing ovation from all four coaches.

Henley, a 19-year-old singer from Alabama, performed Keith Whitley’s 1988 country hit “Don’t Close Your Eyes” during the November 2 episode of the NBC singing competition.

The performance came during the show’s first-ever Cut Week, which replaced the traditional Knockout Rounds and eliminated more than half of the remaining contestants.

Henley survived the elimination round, with Green choosing him as one of three acts advancing to the Live Shows.

Following his performance, Kelly Clarkson made a bold prediction about Henley’s future in the competition.

“If you’re not in the finale, I would be mind-blown,” Clarkson told the singer.

Fans watching at home appeared to agree, with several declaring Henley the season 30 winner before the Live Shows have even begun.

‘The Voice’ Fans Declare Joe Henley the Winner After Keith Whitley Cover

Henley’s performance quickly drew attention on social media after “The Voice” shared a video of his rendition of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” on Instagram.

“He is the winner. Stop the show,” one viewer commented.

Another fan called for Henley to begin his professional music career.

“Give that man a record deal!” the viewer wrote.

Several fans said they had been predicting Henley’s success since his Blind Audition.

“I picked him as the winner from his audition. He’ll be on the radio,” one person commented.

Another added, “Joe is taking it to the top. Not even a close 2nd.”

Other viewers praised his ability to perform a song originally recorded by Whitley.

“I think even Keith Whitley himself would have given a standing ovation,” one fan wrote.

Another admitted that Henley’s performance had changed their perspective on country music.

“I’m not a country music fan, but this guy could definitely change my mind.”

The compliments continued, with one person writing, “Could listen to this song 25 times a day.”

Another viewer added, “Did I just watch this on repeat? Yes, I did! He’s so good! This is only the beginning.”

Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green React to Joe Henley’s Cut Week Performance

Henley also received praise from the coaches, who stood and applauded following his performance.

Clarkson appeared particularly impressed with the teenager’s ability to tackle Whitley’s song.

Green also acknowledged the difficulty of performing the country classic.

“Keith Whitley does some really unique things, and to be able to go and do what he does is really difficult,” Green said, according to Country Living.

The country singer joked that if he could sing like Henley, he would not have needed to accept a coaching position on “The Voice” because he would already be rich and famous.

Queen Latifah also celebrated the performance, shouting, “Yeah, Joe!”

Green ultimately selected Henley to advance after hearing all of his remaining contestants perform.

“Every performance today was great. I remember when I saw the song that was being done by this person I said to myself, ‘If this is right, this is who I’m gonna have to go with,'” Green explained before announcing his decision.

“Joe, you crushed it man,” he added.

Riley Green Advances Three Contestants to ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Live Shows

Green, 38, joined “The Voice” as a coach for the first time in season 30.

Following Cut Week, the “Worst Way” singer has three acts remaining on his team: Henley, Cade Mower, and the duo Ferryn & Brinkley.

According to People, Green advanced Mower and Ferryn & Brinkley before selecting Henley as his final contestant.

The new Cut Week format replaced the Knockout Rounds and forced coaches to make significant eliminations before the competition moved into its live portion.

The format change resulted in the largest single elimination round in the show’s history.

Season 30 premiered in September, with the remaining contestants now preparing for the next stage of the competition.

The Live Shows begin Monday, November 9, on NBC.

The season 30 finale is scheduled for December 14, when the competition will reveal its winner.