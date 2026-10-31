Riley Green Reveals His Biggest Turn-Ons & Most Romantic Gesture Yet

Riley Green gave fans a glimpse into his personal life, sharing what his ideal date night looks like, his most romantic gesture, and whether he hopes to have a family someday.

The 38-year-old “The Voice” coach was recently featured in PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, where he was dubbed the “Country’s Hottest Cowboy.”

In the interview, published on Friday, October 30, Green revealed his idea of a perfect date night.

“I’m a big movie guy. If I could find a drive-in, wouldn’t that be cool? I’m sure they still have them,” the country singer revealed. “Maybe a steak somewhere and a drive-in to watch an old movie.”

Green added that he can “handle” romantic-comedy films, and even named a few of his favorites.

“I like all the Matthew McConaughey, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ kind of stuff. ‘The Wedding Planner,’ ‘The Wedding Date,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ all that,” Green shared. “I have two sisters, so I’ve seen them all.”

Riley Green Opens Up About Whether He Wants Kids Someday

Green also said he’s open to settling down and starting a family someday, but his busy schedule makes it difficult for now.

“Yeah, I mean, if I like my son near as much as I like my nephew Joe, I think we’ll get along great. But I haven’t seen Carl, my dog, in a month. I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s… I can barely make this lifestyle work!” he explained.

Green continued, “I think that’s probably a battle for anybody that’s in a demanding position … just a career where you’re on the road 200-plus days a year. I was busy before I started filming The Voice. Now I’m in L.A. every day.”

Riley Green Talks About His Definition of Sexy

In the same interview, Green also shared the most romantic thing he’s done for someone, recalling a Valentine’s Day surprise he planned at his farm.

“I remember around one Valentine’s Day, I bought one of those real old army-looking tents, the white canvas tents, and there’s this real pretty spot at my farm up above the lake,” he recalled. “And I set it up and had little string lights in there and had a whole little campfire, but I had to do it while the girl was there. So I was constantly like, ‘Let me go check on the animals,’ and I’d run up there and put one pole up. And so it was a little surprise thing. I thought that was pretty romantic. I don’t know how she felt about it.”

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When it comes to what he finds sexy in a partner, Green said he’s drawn to someone who is “passionate about something.”

“I feel like there’s so much distraction today. It’s so easy to be focused on one thing and then scroll and see this and that. So for me, it’s somebody that’s really honed in on something that they enjoy and love, whether it’s hunting or golf or shopping, whatever it is,” he explained.

Green added, “I think there’s something attractive about somebody that has a thing that they like and they’re passionate about it. And to me, it’s interesting to hear about those things from somebody else.”