Reba McEntire Reveals the Sweet Gesture Dolly Parton Made During ‘Reba’ Guest Appearance

Reba McEntire is remembering the little things that made Dolly Parton so special, including a sweet gesture the late country music icon made for an entire television crew.

During an interview with USA Today, the former “Voice” coach ecalled Parton’s guest appearance on her sitcom “Reba” in 2005. The episode was filmed around Valentine’s Day, and Parton marked the occasion by giving everyone on set a candy heart.

McEntire said she only recently learned about the thoughtful moment from a camera operator who had been there.

“I didn’t even know that story,” she told the publication. “But that’s the type of person she was.”

The country singer also reflected on Parton’s ability to make people feel welcome, regardless of their position or status.

“I never have met a person that says, ‘I don’t like Dolly Parton.’ Everybody loves her worldwide and was touched by her passing,” McEntire said.

McEntire Remembers Parton

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” McEntire also praised Parton’s confidence, humor and ability to connect with others.

“I loved the way Dolly carried herself with confidence and poise,” she told Hudson. “She could cut a joke in a heartbeat and she would make sure that everybody felt comfortable in her presence.”

McEntire further recalled how Parton treated everyone on the set of “Reba” with the same warmth and respect.

The singer also shared how she felt Parton’s presence while working on her current sitcom, “Happy’s Place,” on the day she learned of her friend’s death.

“The day she passed, we were working on Happy’s Place and everybody was like, ‘Reba, we’re so sorry,’” McEntire recalled. “‘Don’t say you’re sorry, this gal’s going on. She knows where she’s going. It’s a huge celebration.’ But I felt her with me the whole day.”

McEntire Recently Gave a Heartfelt Speech

McEntire’s memories come after she delivered an emotional speech at the Oct. 21 Nashville tribute event, “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton.”

“Good evening and welcome to our celebration of one of the greatest people I have ever been blessed to know, my friend, our friend, Dolly Parton,” she said.

Rather than focusing solely on Parton’s professional accomplishments, McEntire highlighted the personal qualities that made her beloved by fans and fellow artists.

“We could be here all night talking about the songs she’s written, the award she’s won, and all the things she’s accomplished. But tonight is not about that… tonight is a celebration of Dolly’s heart, her kindness, her generosity, her faith, her humor, and the way she has always seemed to understand that the greatest thing you can be in this world is exactly who God made you to be.”

McEntire also looked back on their first encounter on Sept. 17, 1977, when she was preparing to make her Grand Ole Opry debut.

“I was supposed to sing two songs that night, but when I got there, they told me they needed to cut one of my songs because Dolly’s bus just pulled up in the parking lot,” she recalled.

“When she walked past me backstage, I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, she looks just like an angel.’”

The two singers eventually developed a close friendship. In 1993, they recorded a new version of McEntire’s hit duet “Does He Love You.”

Looking back on Parton’s enduring appeal, McEntire said the star’s public image reflected the person she was away from the spotlight.

“As we got to know each other, I learned the secret of why she endured, why she is timeless, and why so many people loved and will always love her. It’s because what we all saw on stage was who Dolly was.”