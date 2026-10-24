Michael Bublé & Drew Scott Share Funny Hockey Video

Michael Bublé and Drew Scott are bringing a little humor to the hockey rink. The longtime friends recently teamed up for a playful video in which they used their bodies to spell out “L O V E,” inspired by Bublé’s hit song of the same name.

The pair performed their improvised routine on the ice, with hockey players visible in the background. The lighthearted clip gave fans a glimpse of the stars’ friendship as they continue their involvement with the sport.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Moment

Scott shared the video on social media, captioning the post, “Man…We love this game! 🏒”

Fans quickly responded to the unexpected performance, with several joking about the duo’s poses and others praising their enthusiasm.

“I thought yous were going to lock the lips at the end of V,” one person commented.

“Doing this during practice is hilarious,” another wrote.

Others shared their appreciation for the pair’s antics, with one fan commenting, “You guys are crazy and I love that.”

“You two are the bees knees,” another person added.

Additional reactions included “I love it” and “Great job boys!!! Good ole Canadian boys!!!”

Others just sent a wave of laughing emojis at the fun moment between friends.

The video arrives as Scott and the “Voice” coach continue to build their connection to hockey through their ownership of the Vancouver Giants, a junior team competing in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The Two Are In a New Docuseries

The Canadian stars have also been sharing their experience with the franchise through “Hometown Giants,” a six-episode docuseries that premiered on Prime Video on Oct. 16, 2026. The series follows the team throughout the 2025–26 WHL season as the co-owners work behind the scenes to help turn around the struggling organization.

For Bublé, the experience has involved more than simply owning a hockey team. The singer has spoken about the emotional connection he developed with the players and their journeys as the season progressed.

In a statement about the series, he described watching the NHL Draft and seeing players from the team get selected.

“What the audience will never see is towards the end of the season is me on my computer watching the NHL Draft and balling my head off when our guys got taken. For the first time as an owner, I had access to the stories I never had before. I knew a few of the kids, but when I was sent the episodes I was like, ‘OMG, that’s what’s happening!’ I had never been that connected. It’s been a very emotional ride,” Bublé said.

The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of running a junior hockey franchise, including the players’ development and the work required to improve the team.

While “Hometown Giants” explores the more serious side of their ownership experience, Scott and Bublé’s latest video shows that the friends are also happy to have fun at the rink. Their playful performance has given fans another reason to enjoy seeing the two Canadian stars together.