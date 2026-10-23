Ariana Grande Debuts Chic Bob Haircut

Ariana Grande is saying goodbye to her signature ponytail — at least for now.

The singer and former “Voice” coach, 32, debuted a chin-length bob on Instagram Thursday, Oct. 22, showing off her new hairstyle in a series of four selfies. Grande’s short hair was styled with the ends flipped outward, creating a playful look that marks a noticeable change from the long ponytail she has worn for years.

She kept the caption simple, posting only a heart symbol: “♡.”

Fans Love the New Look

Celebrity hairstylist Brandon Pietsch was behind the transformation and shared Grande’s new look on his own social media account.

“The ponytail is taking a hiatus,” he wrote.

Fans were quick to celebrate the change in the comments, with many expressing excitement over the shorter style.

“beary beautiful,” one person wrote, while another commented, “ok obsessed.”

Others praised the look, with one fan declaring, “omg BOBIANA!!! SO BEAUTIFUL.” Another added, “prettiest person on earth.”

Grande has experimented with different hairstyles throughout her career, but her high ponytail has remained one of her most recognizable features.

Grande Often Changes Up Her Look

Her latest transformation follows another significant change earlier this year, when she moved away from the bleached-blonde hair she wore while playing Glinda in the Wicked films and returned to a deeper brown shade. She has also shared glimpses of her natural curls.

The star previously explained that her hair and fashion choices were part of how she approached promoting the musical adaptation.

“It’s fun to play with the storytelling on the press tour,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Grande said her approach to the first film’s promotional tour was closely tied to her character, allowing her to continue exploring Glinda through her appearance.

“With the first [Wicked] press tour, I wanted to celebrate Glinda in a more on-the-nose way, and be an extension of her and extend the time with her through clothes, through the blonde and through everything,” she explained.

For the next stage of promotion, Grande wanted to explore a different aesthetic.

“Now I can show up as the actress who played her and play into the darker tones of the movie. It’s fun to play with hair and makeup and fashion,” she added.

Her new bob arrives after Grande recently announced that she would be stepping back from the spotlight for a period of time.

The “Wicked” star has also shared a personal loss with her followers. Grande recently paid tribute to her dog Coco, who died after more than 17 years.

In an emotional message, she remembered the beloved pet and thanked her for the time they shared.

“sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful coco….. i am so proud of you. thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years. ♡🪽you make everywhere you go a more beautiful place. i will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. i love you so, sweet girl.”

As Grande embraces a shorter hairstyle, fans are getting a fresh look at the star known for making her high ponytail a signature part of her image.