Miley Cyrus Reveals the Touching Sign She Believes Dolly Parton Sent Her From Heaven

Miley Cyrus believes her late godmother, Dolly Parton, found a way to let her know she was still close by. The Grammy-winning singer told fans about a strange experience at her home following Parton’s death, revealing that the lights began flickering moments after she silently asked the country legend for a sign.

Miley, 33, shared the story during her second Hollywood Bowl concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, as she prepared to perform Parton’s classic hit “Jolene.”

What Supernatural Sign Did Miley Cyrus Receive From Dolly Parton?

Miley recalled spending time alone with a life-sized mannequin Dolly gave her for Christmas.

The mannequin, dressed and styled to resemble the country icon, remains in her bedroom.

“I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas, and it’s dressed like her, it’s built like her, and when I was by myself I actually took my phone and I played ‘Jolene’ for her on video just holding it up to the mannequin and lit a candle,” she told the crowd, according to People.

Miley also placed a flower beside the mannequin before privately asking her godmother to make her presence known.

“And I put a flower down for her, and I said ‘Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights,’ and I didn’t say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering.”

Who Witnessed Miley Cyrus’ Mysterious Experience?

Miley said her fiancé, Maxx Morando, was present when the lights flickered, although he had no idea what she had silently asked.

The 27-year-old musician confirmed what happened; she told the audience.

“He was there, but he didn’t know what I said. But I know [Dolly’s] here with me tonight, and I’m feeling some of the feelings that I’m most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through and having you here with me is getting me through,” Miley said.

The singer then dedicated the performance to her late godmother and the audience.

“So no matter what it takes, this show is for you. And for Dolly.”

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down While Remembering Dolly Parton

Sunday’s tribute followed another emotional moment during Miley’s Friday, October 16, concert at the same venue.

Before singing “Jolene,” the former Disney Channel star remembered attending one of Dolly’s Hollywood Bowl performances years earlier.

Although Dolly invited her onstage, Miley chose to stay in the audience and experience the show as a fan, according to Good Morning America.

Reflecting on their relationship, Miley told the crowd she still felt close to the woman she affectionately called Aunt Dolly.

“Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could tear us apart,” she said through tears. “And I’m gonna see her again.”

Dolly died on Tuesday, August 25, at age 80.

How Did Miley Cyrus Honor Dolly Parton at the Hollywood Bowl?

During Sunday’s performance, Miley held a framed photograph of Dolly and invited fans to sing along to “Used to Be Young.”

“Let my Aunt Dolly hear you,” she told the audience.

The two Hollywood Bowl concerts also marked a new chapter in Miley’s career following the September 18 release of her 10th studio album, “Bass Persuades.”

Miley addressed criticism surrounding her first concert, defending the care she puts into her performances and acknowledging that returning to the stage has become more challenging. Despite those emotions, she reassured fans that she was committed to giving them a meaningful experience.

The evening also featured a performance of “Let’s Get Married” with Morando, who joined Miley onstage during the encore.