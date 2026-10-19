Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight? NBC Announces Major Schedule Change Ahead of Season 30 Eliminations

Fans of “The Voice” will need to adjust their viewing schedules as NBC makes a major change to its programming lineup.

Beginning Monday, October 19, “The Voice” season 30 will air exclusively on Monday nights for the remainder of the season. The change means viewers will no longer get new Tuesday episodes as the competition moves through the Battle Rounds and prepares for its next major elimination.

The change comes as NBC prepares to bring NBA basketball back to Tuesday nights. “NBA on NBC” returns October 20 with a tripleheader, including the Philadelphia 76ers facing the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET.

For viewers wondering whether “The Voice” is new tonight, yes. A new episode featuring the third installment of the Battles airs Monday, October 19, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah will keep making elimination decisions as their artists compete for spots in the next round.

‘The Voice’ Season 30 Schedule Changes as Cut Week Approaches

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According to NBC, the remaining Battle Rounds will air on Mondays before the competition moves into a new elimination format called Cut Week.

The network lists the final Battles episode for October 25, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, followed by Cut Week on November 2, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Cut Week introduces what NBC describes as the “biggest elimination” in the show’s history.

Each coach began the season with 12 artists following the Blind Auditions. After the Battles and the use of their Steals, the coaches will have seven artists apiece.

During Cut Week, each coach will send two artists directly to the Live Shows. The remaining five will compete for one additional spot on their team.

Once the Top 12 is established, viewers will vote one more artist into the competition, creating the Top 13.

The change also introduces a new time slot. Beginning November 2, “The Voice” will move to 9 p.m. ET on Mondays.

Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green Make Major Decisions During the Battles

The schedule announcement follows several elimination decisions that changed the coaches’ teams.

During last week’s Battles, 14-year-old Kayleigh Mathews faced elimination after Queen Latifah chose to advance Lillie Kolich.

However, Clarkson and Green both attempted to steal Mathews, giving the young singer another opportunity to continue in the competition.

Mathews ultimately selected Green, citing his country music background as a factor in her decision.

Green also welcomed country singer Carly Pearce as his guest Battle Advisor.

Queen Latifah brought in Patti LaBelle to help guide her team through the Battles.

During one performance, Chari and Marcus Ladden Jr. performed LaBelle’s song “On My Own” in front of the singer.

Queen Latifah selected Chari to advance, but Ladden received another opportunity when Clarkson used her Steal to add him to her team.

The decisions come as the coaches prepare to narrow their teams even further before the Live Shows.

When Are ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Live Shows and Finale?

NBC has confirmed that the Live Shows begin Monday, November 9, with the Top 13 competing.

The remaining schedule includes:

November 9: Top 13, Part 1, at 9 p.m. ET

November 16: Top 13, Part 2, at 9 p.m. ET

November 23: Top 10 at 9 p.m. ET

November 30: Top 8 at 9 p.m. ET

December 7: Top 6 at 9 p.m. ET

December 14: Top 4, Live Finale and Results, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET

All Live Shows will run for one hour except the two-hour finale.

Season 30 also introduces changes to how fans watch and vote. The Live Shows will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock across all time zones, while viewers can vote through TikTok and SMS.

New episodes of “The Voice” will continue airing Mondays on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.