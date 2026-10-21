Tim McGraw Is Joined by His Kids on the Red Carpet & They’re So Grown Up

Country music star Tim McGraw stepped out with his wife, Faith Hill, and two grown daughters for a special night in Nashville.

McGraw, 59, who previously served as a key advisor alongside Hill on season 11 of NBC’s “The Voice,” attended the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Class of 2026 Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, October 18.

The singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, with his family joining him to celebrate the honor.

McGraw wore a burgundy suit with a bow tie and black cowboy hat, while Hill, whom he married in 1996, wore a black gown.

Their youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, 24, wore a blue silk gown and silver heels. Their middle daughter, Maggie Elizabeth McGraw, 28, chose a dark navy dress with a plunging neckline.

The couple’s oldest daughter, Gracie Katherine McGraw, 29, did not attend the ceremony.

Tim McGraw Gets Emotional During Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Speech

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McGraw became emotional while addressing the audience during his induction ceremony.

“I’m going to cry because I cry all the time. There’s a lot of estrogen in my house,” he joked.

The singer also discussed his childhood in Start, Louisiana, and his relationship with his father.

“I grew up in Start, La. Not a lot of people there,” McGraw said in a video shared by Today.

“I spent a lot of years wondering where I really came from. Turns out I had two dads. The one who raised me was my stepdad, Horace Smith.”

McGraw spoke about the difficulties he experienced growing up.

“Now, he would have never won any awards for how he treated my mother or us kids,” he said. “And that house was a hard fire, but hard fire is how you make steel.”

The singer recalled discovering his birth certificate when he was 11 and learning about his biological father, former Major League Baseball pitcher Tug McGraw.

“When I was 11, I found my birth certificate in the name that I already knew from baseball,” McGraw explained.

“In fact, I had the card on my wall, McGraw. We met once that year and I never saw him again until I was 19 years old.”

The Country Music Legend Thanks Faith Hill, His Daughters and Fans After Major Career Honor

Following the ceremony, McGraw shared a message on Instagram reflecting on his induction and thanking the people who supported him throughout his career.

“There are not enough words in my vocabulary to express the emotions during the HOF ceremony last night. The first word that comes to mind is gratitude,” he wrote.

“I am so grateful for country music and what it has given me in my life. Everything good in my life has come from this music we all love.”

McGraw also thanked his family, friends and team for attending the event.

“I am so incredibly proud of my family, my team and my friends old and new who were on hand to celebrate the incredible experience of last night,” he continued.

The singer gave a special mention to Randy Owen of Alabama, who presented him with his Hall of Fame medallion.

“And to top it off to have Randy Owen of Alabama to be the one to induct me and put the medallion around my neck,” McGraw wrote.

He also thanked Parker McCollum, Lady A and Lainey Wilson for performing his songs during the ceremony.

“To hear Parker McCollum, Lady A and Lainey Wilson sing my songs, I am forever thankful to them,” he added.

McGraw ended his message by acknowledging his fans and their role in his career.

“And most importantly, to you guys, the fans. Without ya’ll, it wouldn’t even exist,” he wrote.

“So much to say. So many thank yous, so many I love yous, that I owe so many folks. I am so incredibly fortunate.”