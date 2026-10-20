Adam Levine Was ‘Blown Away’ by His Gorgeous Wife in Photo Post

Adam Levine couldn’t help but gush over his wife, Behati Prinsloo, after she returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

The “Voice” judge, 47, shared a sweet message about the model on Instagram after she took part in the 2026 show in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 18. Although Levine wasn’t photographed at the event, he made his feelings clear with a post featuring Prinsloo in what appeared to be a backstage photo taken during hair and makeup.

Levine Can’t Get Enough of His Wife

“totally and completely and eternally blown away,” he wrote in the caption.

The affectionate tribute came as Prinsloo, 37, stepped back into the spotlight at the annual fashion event. The Namibian model first joined the Victoria’s Secret family as a Pink contract model in 2008 before becoming one of the brand’s Angels in 2009.

Prinsloo and Levine’s relationship dates back to 2012, and the couple married in Mexico in 2014. They share three children: daughters Dusty Rose, born in September 2016, and Gio Grace, born in February 2018, as well as a son born in January 2023. They have not publicly shared their son’s name.

While the couple generally keeps their children’s lives private, Levine offered followers a rare glimpse of the family together earlier this year.

In July, the singer posted a photograph showing the family of five walking along a scenic beach path. Their youngest child held Prinsloo’s hand, while she held Dusty’s. Levine walked beside them, holding Gio’s hand.

He kept the caption short, writing, “#GANG.”

The family photo offered an uncommon look at all three children together, as the couple has shared relatively few images of their youngest since his birth.

Levine Talks About Being a Dad

Levine has, however, spoken openly about how fatherhood has changed him. In a February 2025 interview with PEOPLE, the musician reflected on becoming more emotional since having children.

“I cry every day. I feel like I’ve also kind of always been pretty keyed in with my emotions,” he said, before joking, “And I’m more tired.”

The singer also described how much he enjoys watching his children grow, even as he recognizes that each stage of childhood passes quickly.

“I just love being near them. I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they’re tiny, and then they get bigger, and then you say, ‘Oh, my God, they’re so big,’ and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger,” he told the outlet.

Levine added that his children were still young, leaving plenty of family milestones ahead.

“And they’re not that big yet, because they’re still really young, so there’s so much more coming. But it’s just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching. And it’s the best s— ever. It’s the best thing in the world to me.”

His latest message to Prinsloo offered another glimpse into their relationship, with the singer publicly celebrating his wife following her return to the runway. After more than a decade together, Levine made it clear that his admiration for the model hasn’t faded.