‘The Voice’ Coach Adam Levine Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Moment With Music Legend He Called His ‘Hero’

“The Voice” coach Adam Levine shared an uncomfortable experience involving late Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson while mentoring contestants during the season 30 Battles on Monday, October 19.

The Maroon 5 frontman recalled performing in front of one of his musical heroes during a rehearsal with Team Adam contestants Amanda Mikkel and Julia Clark.

Levine and guest mentor Alex Warren were helping the singers prepare for their Battle performance of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” when the conversation turned to handling nerves.

The coach explained that even established performers can struggle when singing in front of people they admire.

Adam Levine Recalls Brian Wilson’s Reaction to His Grammys Performance

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Levine told the contestants about performing the Beach Boys’ 1963 song “Surfer Girl” in front of Wilson, whom he described as one of his biggest musical influences.

“Just to tell you a story about sitting around the piano that was really uncomfortable,” Levine began.

“I sang ‘Surfer Girl,’ and I was doing it in front of Brian Wilson. Brian Wilson is, like, my hero. And he stared at me the whole time. It was a bright room, and I could tell he wasn’t happy. I finished it, and he didn’t have one word for me.”

Levine then emphasized how difficult the experience had been.

“If you want to know what uncomfortable is?” he said. “That was uncomfortable!”

The performance took place at the 2012 Grammy Awards during a reunion featuring the Beach Boys.

Wilson, who helped establish the group and wrote many of its most recognizable songs, died on June 11, 2025, at age 82.

Levine shared the story to help Mikkel and Clark understand that nervousness affects performers at every stage of their careers.

Warren, whose hit song “Ordinary” helped establish him as a Grammy-nominated artist, also offered encouragement.

“We know exactly what this is like,” Warren told the contestants. “We’ve definitely played rooms where no one wanted us there. We’ve also played rooms where people were just staring at us intently.”

‘The Voice’ Coaches Praise Both Singers Before Levine Makes Difficult Decision

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Mikkel and Clark received positive feedback from the coaches following their Battle performance.

Queen Latifah praised both contestants and encouraged them to feel comfortable onstage.

“Y’all could stand wherever you want to on the stage,” she said. “You’re still gonna be beautiful.”

The coach also complimented Mikkel for the “beauty” she brought to her performances, including her Blind Audition rendition of Andy Williams’ “Moon River.”

Kelly Clarkson praised Mikkel’s “gorgeous” vocal texture and tone while also recognizing Clark’s “beautiful, beautiful tone.”

However, Clarkson believed Mikkel might have an advantage as the competition continued.

Levine agreed that both contestants demonstrated strong individual abilities but believed they performed better separately than together.

He also noticed that nerves affected their delivery.

“I can see how the nerves can get to you,” Levine said. “Whoever I’m gonna pick at this point, moving forward, we have got to tackle nerves. It’s a huge part of this, and this is supposed to be fun, right? And you’ve got to do your best, and part of doing your best is hopefully getting away from the nervousness that can paralyze you. But it’s hard. I get it.”

Ultimately, Levine selected Mikkel to advance, explaining that he believed she had “the most potential in this competition.”

Another Team Adam Contestant Forgets Lyrics During Season 30 Battle

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Levine also faced another difficult decision when Team Adam contestants Owen Uffens and Wade Turner performed Ed Sheeran’s “Drive.”

Both singers brought different vocal strengths to the performance, with Uffens displaying a smoky tone and Turner showcasing his range.

However, Uffens briefly forgot the lyrics.

The contestant laughed nervously after the mistake but continued singing and finished the performance.

Despite the lyrical error, Uffens advanced to Cut Week, giving him another opportunity to compete.

The moment reinforced the challenges Levine had discussed with Mikkel and Clark earlier in the episode, particularly the importance of managing nerves during live performances.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.