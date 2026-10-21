Reba McEntire Welcomes Grandson as Son Shelby Shares Heartwarming Baby News

Reba McEntire has a special reason to celebrate! The country music legend‘s only son, Shelby Blackstock, and his wife, Marissa Blackstock, welcomed their first child, making the singer a biological grandmother for the first time.

The couple announced their baby boy’s arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, revealing they had quietly welcomed him earlier this month. After a difficult journey to parenthood, the new parents shared an emotional message about finally bringing their son home and enjoying their first weeks together as a family.

Reba McEntire’s Son Welcomes Baby Boy and Reveals His Full Name

Getty Shelby Blackstock and Reba McEntire

Shelby, 36, and Marissa said they named their son Shelby Archer McEntire Blackstock and affectionately call him Archie.

The meaningful name honors both his father and his famous grandmother, whose last name is now part of the family’s newest generation.

“After everything it took to get here, we finally get to call ourselves Mom and Dad. We’ve been taking these first few weeks just for us, and there’s nowhere else we’d rather be,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

The new parents also shared that Archie had a difficult first week, though they didn’t provide further medical details.

Shelby and Marissa Blackstock’s Emotional Journey to Parenthood

The arrival is particularly meaningful for the couple, who previously spoke openly about their struggles to conceive.

Marissa had undergone fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), after years of trying to start a family.

The couple also experienced a pregnancy loss in December 2025.

They first announced their pregnancy in April 2026 with photographs from Walt Disney World, where they married in 2022.

“Oh, BOY! We’re beyond excited to FINALLY announce our little man is coming in October. See ya real soon, pal! Mommy + Daddy love you!” they wrote at the time.

Reba McEntire Celebrated Her Grandson With Special Baby Shower

In July, the Blackstocks hosted a music-inspired baby shower in Nashville, fittingly titled “Welcome to the World Tour.”

The celebration featured concert-themed decorations and revealed their son’s nickname, Archie.

People reported that McEntire, 71, attended the celebration alongside her fiancé, Rex Linn, joining relatives and friends to celebrate the baby’s upcoming arrival.

The Grammy-winning singer shares Shelby with her former husband, Narvel Blackstock, whom she divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

How Many Grandchildren Does Reba McEntire Have?

Although Archie is McEntire’s first biological grandchild, she has long embraced a larger family through her previous marriages.

The singer helped raise Narvel’s three children, Shawna, Chassidy, and the late Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025.

Brandon had four children: Savannah and Seth with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, and River Rose and Remington with his former wife, Kelly Clarkson.

McEntire also has grandchildren through Chassidy, including Mason and Jadyn Kate.

She has previously emphasized that she considers her stepchildren part of her own family, regardless of biological ties.

With Archie’s arrival, another generation now carries the McEntire family name.