‘The Voice’ Reveals Major New Details About Its 2027 Celebrity Season

Famous faces will be taking their chances on “The Voice” next year, but being a celebrity won’t be enough to impress the coaches.

NBC is preparing its first celebrity edition of the singing competition, and executive producer Audrey Morrissey revealed that the contestants are taking the challenge far more seriously than the show’s producers expected.

In a new interview with TV Insider published Friday, October 23, Morrissey shared details about the upcoming season, including what producers looked for when casting celebrities and how competitive the stars became during filming.

While their identities remain under wraps, the executive confirmed that viewers can expect contestants who already know how to sing.

What Did ‘The Voice’ Executive Reveal About Celebrity Contestants?

Morrissey explained that producers weren’t interested in casting famous people who needed singing lessons.

Instead, they searched for actors, athletes, and reality television personalities with genuine musical talent.

“Unlike some other shows that involve celebrities, the idea of this show is not to teach people how to sing. They have to be able to legitimately sing and turn a [coach’s] chair. It’s like, ‘Who’s going to put themselves out there as themselves singing to the backs of red chairs?’ It’s super vulnerable,” Morrissey told TV Insider.

The celebrities will face the show’s familiar Blind Auditions, so their fame won’t automatically land them a spot on a coach’s team.

‘The Voice’ Celebrity Contestants Were More Competitive Than Expected

Although the celebrity lineup hasn’t been announced, Morrissey revealed that the contestants surprised producers with their determination to win.

“I don’t think any of us fully anticipated how competitive they would be. And then you realize, ‘Oh, they didn’t get to where they are by accident. These people grind it out. They put in the work. They want to be the best they can be.’”

The executive described filming the upcoming season as a refreshing experience and suggested that viewers would enjoy watching familiar personalities compete in an entirely different setting.

The new format will also include behind-the-scenes footage showing how contestants prepare for their performances.

What Is ‘The Voice: Celebrity’?

NBC THE VOICE — “Battles” Episode 3010 — Pictured: (l-r) Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine –

NBC announced in August that “The Voice” is bringing a new group of contestants to its famous red chairs in 2027, and this time, viewers may already recognize every face onstage. It will feature actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, social media personalities, and reality TV stars competing to show off their singing abilities.

Much of the original format will remain familiar.

Contestants will perform during the Blind Auditions, hoping to impress one of three coaches and earn a place on their team. At the end of the competition, one famous contestant will become the first celebrity winner of “The Voice.”

Longtime host Carson Daly, who will serve as a producer on the new season, previously confirmed on Instagram that the celebrity edition will introduce several changes to the competition.

While the contestants’ identities remain secret, producers have made one thing clear: The celebrities were selected for their singing talent, not just their star power.

Who Are the Coaches for ‘The Voice: Celebrity’ in 2027?

NBC has confirmed that Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green will occupy the show’s famous red chairs, Variety reported in August. Jonas will join the American show’s coaching panel for the celebrity edition, while Latifah and Green will return after their Season 30 debuts.

Keke Palmer will host the competition, taking over from longtime presenter Carson Daly, who will remain involved as a producer.

The celebrity edition will also feature a Voice Boot Camp segment, giving viewers a closer look at the contestants’ preparation before the Blind Auditions.

When Will ‘The Voice: Celebrity’ Premiere on NBC?

The new season is scheduled to air in spring 2027, although NBC has not announced an exact premiere date.

Production took place in Los Angeles over the summer. The network has also kept the celebrity contestants’ identities secret and is expected to reveal the lineup closer to the premiere.

Meanwhile, Season 30 continues with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green serving as coaches.

For the upcoming celebrity edition, however, the biggest question remains unanswered: Which familiar faces will have what it takes to turn those red chairs?