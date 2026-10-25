Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Romance Began Amid Heartbreak as Couple Nears Major Milestone

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are approaching their 11-year anniversary, marking more than a decade since the two singers found love while navigating painful divorces from their former spouses.

The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2015, just months after Shelton ended his four-year marriage to Miranda Lambert and Stefani separated from Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage.

Their romance began behind the scenes of NBC’s “The Voice,” where the two initially developed a friendship before their personal lives took similar turns.

Shelton later credited Stefani with helping him through one of the most difficult periods of his life.

“Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces,” Shelton told Billboard in July 2016.

Now married for more than five years, the singers are preparing to celebrate 11 years together in November 2026.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were Both Married When They First Met on ‘The Voice’

Stefani joined “The Voice” as a coach in 2014, working alongside Shelton, Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams.

At the time, Stefani was married to Rossdale, the frontman of Bush, with whom she shares three sons. Shelton was married to fellow country singer Lambert.

The two coaches developed a friendship while working together on the NBC singing competition.

However, their personal lives changed dramatically during the summer of 2015.

In July, Shelton and Lambert announced their divorce after four years of marriage.

Just weeks later, Stefani and Rossdale announced that they were ending their marriage after 13 years together.

Stefani returned to “The Voice” for season 9 that fall, reuniting with Shelton as both adjusted to life following their separations.

During a 2015 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Shelton spoke about the close relationships he had formed with his fellow coaches.

“I haven’t met one coach that’s been on this show that I wouldn’t consider at this point a really good friend,” Shelton said. “Any of the coaches that I’ve worked on with this show I can call at any moment and talk to.”

Romance Rumors Took a Dramatic Turn Before Gwen Stefani Confirmed the Relationship

By September 2015, speculation about Shelton and Stefani’s friendship had intensified.

However, Stefani’s representative initially denied reports that the two were romantically involved.

“It’s completely untrue,” the representative told Page Six.

Just weeks later, the situation changed.

During a November interview with Ryan Seacrest, Stefani faced questions about whether she and Shelton were dating.

Although she avoided answering directly, the No Doubt singer admitted she thought Shelton was “hot.”

Shortly afterward, Stefani’s representative confirmed to Page Six that the singers were officially a couple.

The confirmation came less than four months after Shelton’s divorce from Lambert and approximately three months after Stefani announced her separation from Rossdale.

With their relationship public, the two began sharing affectionate moments on social media.

Shelton also surprised Stefani with a horse, which she later showed off on Instagram.

In February 2016, the couple made their public debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

They took their romance to the stage later that year, performing their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

The performance ended with the two singers holding hands.

Shelton and Stefani’s Relationship Reached Another Turning Point After 5 Years

After five years of dating, Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement in October 2020.

They married on July 3, 2021, during an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

The property has since become an important part of their life together, including their shared interest in gardening.

The couple has planted extensive flower gardens at the property, a hobby they have frequently discussed publicly.

That shared interest was also reflected in Shelton’s recent birthday gift to Stefani.

Stefani celebrated her 57th birthday on October 3, 2026, and shared a video of herself opening a present from her husband.

The gift featured elaborate wrapping decorated with flowers. Inside, Stefani discovered what appeared to be a necklace bearing the number “11.”

The jewelry appeared to come from XIV Karats Ltd, a Beverly Hills jewelry store.

Stefani did not explain the significance of the number, but the gift arrived just weeks before the couple’s 11-year dating anniversary.