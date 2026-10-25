Reba McEntire Recalls Tearful Moment While Honoring Late Friend Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire opened up about an emotional moment that brought her to tears as she remembered her late friend Dolly Parton.

The country music legend recently recalled struggling to hold back her emotions while honoring Dolly at the Emmy Awards. The former “The Voice” coach, 71, revealed what happened behind the scenes after performing a song that held special meaning for her longtime friend.

Dolly died at 80 on Tuesday, August 25, following a brief battle with cancer.

Reba McEntire Cried After Her Dolly Parton Tribute

Speaking to USA Today in an interview published Friday, October 23, Reba recalled singing “Appalachian Memories” at the Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14.

“I felt Dolly with me on the stage, I really did.”

Despite knowing how emotional the performance would be, she stayed focused on finishing the song. She deliberately avoided making eye contact with the audience, including former “Reba” co-star Jean Smart, whom she had noticed was seated nearby during rehearsals.

“And I wouldn’t look at anybody because I knew I wanted to do a good job for Dolly, for the Emmy organization, but mainly to get through it.”

She held herself together through the performance and thanked everyone afterward. Then came a moment viewers never saw.

“And about four feet away from the dressing room, I broke down and started crying.”

Dolly Parton’s Memory Was Part of the Performance

Getty Reba McEntire Wore Dolly Parton’s Jewelry at 2026 Emmys

Reba’s tribute went beyond the music.

For the ceremony, she wore a sparkling white gown inspired by one of Dolly’s stage outfits, along with rhinestone earrings and a butterfly ring borrowed from her late friend’s jewelry collection.

In September, she told Vogue that “Appalachian Memories,” which Dolly performed at the 1983 Emmys, had long been one of her favorite songs. Its lyrics reflected Dolly’s upbringing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.

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The friends first met when Reba made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1977, according to People. They later worked together on television and recorded a version of “Does He Love You” in 2021.

Reba McEntire Remembers Dolly Parton’s Final Days

After Dolly’s death, Reba shared an emotional social media tribute remembering her friend’s kindness, music, and generosity. “There will never ever be another you.”

The loss also left her with an unanswered question. Reba told Entertainment Tonight in September that she missed a call from Dolly in late July while attending a meeting. She tried to return it, but they never connected.

“I’ll find out one day,” she said of why Dolly had called.

On Wednesday, October 21, Reba also celebrated Dolly’s warmth and humor during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

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That evening, she helped honor her friend at a televised country music tribute in Nashville.

‘Happy’s Place’ Will Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton

Reba is also remembering Dolly through her NBC sitcom “Happy’s Place.” The Friday, October 30, episode will end with a photograph of the two women and the message, “We will always love you.”

Reba told USA Today the cast was filming when they learned of Dolly’s death. A camera operator remembered how Dolly handed candy hearts to crew members while filming a 2005 appearance on “Reba.”

Speaking about their years together, Reba summed it up: “Every memory I have with Dolly is a good one.”