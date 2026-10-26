‘The Voice’ Season 30 Sneak Peek: Coaches React to Stunning Performance as the Final Steal Could Change Everything

“The Voice” season 30 continues its Battle Rounds on Monday, October 26, as Adam Levine faces a tough decision after two team members deliver a powerful performance.

In a sneak peek shared on YouTube, Team Adam contestants Dakota Cohen and Destinee Monroe face off with a duet of Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life.”

All four coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green, praise the performance and share their opinions before Levine decides which singer advances to Cut Week.

The stakes are particularly high because Queen Latifah is the only coach with a Steal remaining, giving her the opportunity to save a contestant Levine eliminates.

Queen Latifah Praises ‘The Voice’ Battle Between Dakota Cohen and Destinee Monroe

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Queen Latifah was the first coach to react to the performance, praising both contestants for their vocals and stage presence.

“That’s what I’m talking about! That’s what I’m talking about! I’m in my chair throwing my hair around,” she said.

“That was incredible. What y’all just did with it was really perform the hell out of it. You embodied the song, you rocked with each other, you nailed all the notes and then some, so this is going to be a tricky one. It’s going to be a hard one. I want to see more of this as the show goes on.”

Green agreed that the performance made it difficult to choose a winner.

“The reaction of the crowd tells you everything. That was one of the most powerful performances we’ve seen,” Green said.

He singled out Cohen’s vocal range before complimenting Monroe’s ability to command the stage.

“Dakota, you had some vocal moments that were unreal. You really had some big moments in that song. Destiny, your performance felt like you could have been in front of 20,000 people at a rock concert and that’s a crazy thing to see on a show where people are trying to start a music career, so I don’t know how you pick. Good luck, Adam.”

Levine responded sarcastically to his fellow coach’s assessment.

“Cool. Thanks. Super, super, super helpful,” Levine said.

“Adam, what do you want from me? It’s not my job to pick. Turn his chair around!” Green replied.

Kelly Clarkson Makes Bold Admission About Team Adam’s Battle

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Clarkson also praised both contestants, although she admitted she leaned toward Cohen when comparing their performances.

“You both can sing your tails off,” Clarkson said.

“Destiny, the presence right off that first verse was incredible. Dakota, you came in and it was just a different approach. Yours was more tender, more like I’ve gone through therapy, and I strongly know what the red flags are, so the juxtaposition of what happened between the verse and the chorus was insane. I think I lean a little bit more Dakota, but Destiny, heeey.”

Clarkson later made it clear that she would have liked to keep both contestants in the competition.

“If I had a Steal, it wouldn’t matter who he chose. I would take the other. You guys did such a great job,” she said.

However, Clarkson no longer has a Steal available, leaving Queen Latifah as the only coach who could potentially save the singer Levine doesn’t select.

Adam Levine Compares Dakota Cohen to Miley Cyrus Before Making His Decision

After hearing the other coaches’ feedback, Levine offered his own assessment of the two singers.

He praised Cohen for having a distinctive sound while maintaining the vocal power needed for the Evanescence song.

“It was such a great performance. Dakota, you have something that is so different, but you also have power,” Levine said.

He then compared Cohen’s voice to that of former “The Voice” coach Miley Cyrus.

“There’s a little bit of Miley in you and I think she has one of the best freaking voices on the planet,” Levine continued.

The Maroon 5 frontman also highlighted Monroe’s vocal strength.

“Destiny, you have this unadulterated power, like a superpower voice. Honestly that’s like that I think that’s your biggest strength,” he said.

Levine ended his critique by emphasizing how highly he regarded both singers.

“You guys did incredible. There won’t be anybody like you guys on any other team,” he said.

The sneak peek ends without revealing which contestant Levine chooses to advance or whether Queen Latifah uses her remaining Steal.

“The Voice” season 30 airs Monday, October 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.