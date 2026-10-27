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‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Top 28 in Photos: Every Artist Who Made it Through to the New ‘Cut Week’

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Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine
NBC

The Voice” Season 30 is getting ready for another major shake-up, and 28 artists are moving one step closer to the title. After the Battles, the remaining singers will face a new challenge called Cut Week, where they’ll have to prove they deserve to stay in the competition. Yep, the competition is getting tougher, and it seems like there’s very little room for mistakes as the artists fight to keep their dreams alive.

Here’s every artist who made it through the Battles and into the Top 28.

Kelly Clarkson’s Team is Ready to Fight for the Win

Koumba Diallo

Koumba Diallo
NBCKoumba Diallo on “The Voice” Season 30

Anna McElroy

Anna McElroy
NBCAnna McElroy on “The Voice” Season 30

Nina Howland

Nina Howland
NBCNina Howland on “The Voice” Season 30

Marcus Ladden Jr. (Steal Button)

Marcus Ladden Jr.
NBCMarcus Ladden Jr. on “The Voice” Season 30

Kyle Davis

Kyle Davis
NBCKyle Davis on “The Voice” Season 30

Brianna Cameron

Brianna Cameron
NBCBrianna Cameron on “The Voice” Season 30

Brooklyn Marie

Brooklyn Marie
NBCBrooklyn Marie on “The Voice” Season 30

Riley Green’s Artists Are Still in the Game

Ferryn & Brinkley

Ferryn Wright, Brinkley Wright
NBCFerryn Wright and Brinkley Wright on “The Voice” Season 30

Joe Henley

Joe Henley
NBCJoe Henley on “The Voice” Season 30

Everett Bounds

Everett Bounds
NBCEverett Bounds on “The Voice” Season 30

Kayleigh Mathews (Steal Button)

Kayleigh Mathews
NBCKayleigh Mathews on “The Voice” Season 30

Keiyana Osmond

Keiyana Osmond
NBCKeiyana Osmond on “The Voice” Season 30

Allie Rae

Allie Rae
NBCAllie Rae on “The Voice” Season 30

Cade Mower

Cade Mower
NBCCade Mower on “The Voice” Season 30

Queen Latifah’s Team is Bringing the Talent

Alt Bloom

Alt Bloom
NBCAlt Bloom on “The Voice” Season 30

Lillie Kolich

Lillie Kolich
NBCLillie Kolich on “The Voice” Season 30

BigCountry

BigCountry
NBCBigCountry on “The Voice” Season 30

Chari

Chari
NBCChari on “The Voice” Season 30

Bryan Jaymes

Bryan Jaymes
NBCBryan Jaymes on “The Voice” Season 30

Mia Knight

Mia Knight
NBCMia Knight on “The Voice” Season 30

Destinee Monroe (Steal Button)

Destinee Monroe
NBCDestinee Monroe on “The Voice” Season 30

Adam Levine’s Team is Ready for the Next Challenge

Connor Closs

Connor Closs
NBCConnor Closs on “The Voice” Season 30

Evan James

Evan James
NBCEvan James on “The Voice” Season 30

Brandon Diaz (Steal Button)

Brandon Diaz
NBCBrandon Diaz on “The Voice” Season 30

Owen Uffens

Owen Uffens
NBCOwen Uffens on “The Voice” Season 30

Amanda Mikkel

Amanda Mikkel
NBCAmanda Mikkel on “The Voice” Season 30

Lexi Stephens

Lexi Stephens
NBCLexi Stephens on “The Voice” Season 30

Dakota Cohen

Dakota Cohen
NBCDakota Cohen on “The Voice” Season 30

‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Cut Week Will Be Brutal

The Top 28 have made it through the Battles, but their journey on “The Voice” Season 30 is far from over. Honestly, Cut Week is about to get brutal, with more than half of the remaining artists facing elimination before the Live Shows even begin. Why? Only 13 artists will compete in the Live Shows this season, meaning some singers will see their journeys end before they get the chance to perform live. Let’s be real, that’s a tough break for anyone who made it this far.

Want to learn more about how Cut Week works? Check out our guide to “The Voice” Season 30’s new Cut Week.

Which artists are you rooting for to make it all the way to the finale?

The Voice” returns Monday, November 2, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.

Robin Reynolds is a journalist with over eight years of experience in content creation. With EntertainmentNow she specializes in celebrity news, reality TV, and fandom culture. She often writes for Hallmark, HGTV, "American Idol," "Big Brother," "The Voice," Food TV, and more. Robin holds graduate degrees in Creative Writing and New Media Journalism from Full Sail University. She currently resides in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, with her family and two cats. More about Robin Reynolds

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