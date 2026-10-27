‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Top 28 in Photos: Every Artist Who Made it Through to the New ‘Cut Week’

“The Voice” Season 30 is getting ready for another major shake-up, and 28 artists are moving one step closer to the title. After the Battles, the remaining singers will face a new challenge called Cut Week, where they’ll have to prove they deserve to stay in the competition. Yep, the competition is getting tougher, and it seems like there’s very little room for mistakes as the artists fight to keep their dreams alive.

Here’s every artist who made it through the Battles and into the Top 28.

Kelly Clarkson’s Team is Ready to Fight for the Win

Koumba Diallo

NBC Koumba Diallo on “The Voice” Season 30

Anna McElroy

NBC Anna McElroy on “The Voice” Season 30

Nina Howland

NBC Nina Howland on “The Voice” Season 30

Marcus Ladden Jr. (Steal Button)

NBC Marcus Ladden Jr. on “The Voice” Season 30

Kyle Davis

NBC Kyle Davis on “The Voice” Season 30

Brianna Cameron

NBC Brianna Cameron on “The Voice” Season 30

Brooklyn Marie

NBC Brooklyn Marie on “The Voice” Season 30

Riley Green’s Artists Are Still in the Game

Ferryn & Brinkley

NBC Ferryn Wright and Brinkley Wright on “The Voice” Season 30

Joe Henley

NBC Joe Henley on “The Voice” Season 30

Everett Bounds

NBC Everett Bounds on “The Voice” Season 30

Kayleigh Mathews (Steal Button)

NBC Kayleigh Mathews on “The Voice” Season 30

Keiyana Osmond

NBC Keiyana Osmond on “The Voice” Season 30

Allie Rae

NBC Allie Rae on “The Voice” Season 30

Cade Mower

NBC Cade Mower on “The Voice” Season 30

Queen Latifah’s Team is Bringing the Talent

Alt Bloom

NBC Alt Bloom on “The Voice” Season 30

Lillie Kolich

NBC Lillie Kolich on “The Voice” Season 30

BigCountry

NBC BigCountry on “The Voice” Season 30

Chari

NBC Chari on “The Voice” Season 30

Bryan Jaymes

NBC Bryan Jaymes on “The Voice” Season 30

Mia Knight

NBC Mia Knight on “The Voice” Season 30

Destinee Monroe (Steal Button)

NBC Destinee Monroe on “The Voice” Season 30

Adam Levine’s Team is Ready for the Next Challenge

Connor Closs

NBC Connor Closs on “The Voice” Season 30

Evan James

NBC Evan James on “The Voice” Season 30

Brandon Diaz (Steal Button)

NBC Brandon Diaz on “The Voice” Season 30

Owen Uffens

NBC Owen Uffens on “The Voice” Season 30

Amanda Mikkel

NBC Amanda Mikkel on “The Voice” Season 30

Lexi Stephens

NBC Lexi Stephens on “The Voice” Season 30

Dakota Cohen

NBC Dakota Cohen on “The Voice” Season 30

‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Cut Week Will Be Brutal

The Top 28 have made it through the Battles, but their journey on “The Voice” Season 30 is far from over. Honestly, Cut Week is about to get brutal, with more than half of the remaining artists facing elimination before the Live Shows even begin. Why? Only 13 artists will compete in the Live Shows this season, meaning some singers will see their journeys end before they get the chance to perform live. Let’s be real, that’s a tough break for anyone who made it this far.

Want to learn more about how Cut Week works? Check out our guide to “The Voice” Season 30’s new Cut Week.

Which artists are you rooting for to make it all the way to the finale?

“The Voice” returns Monday, November 2, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.