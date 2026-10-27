‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Top 28 in Photos: Every Artist Who Made it Through to the New ‘Cut Week’

“The Voice” Season 30 is getting ready for another major shake-up, and 28 artists are moving one step closer to the title. After the Battles, the remaining singers will face a new challenge called Cut Week, where they’ll have to prove they deserve to stay in the competition. Yep, the competition is getting tougher, and it seems like there’s very little room for mistakes as the artists fight to keep their dreams alive.
Here’s every artist who made it through the Battles and into the Top 28.
Kelly Clarkson’s Team is Ready to Fight for the Win
Koumba Diallo
Anna McElroy
Nina Howland
Marcus Ladden Jr. (Steal Button)
Kyle Davis
Brianna Cameron
Brooklyn Marie
Riley Green’s Artists Are Still in the Game
Ferryn & Brinkley
Joe Henley
Everett Bounds
Kayleigh Mathews (Steal Button)
Keiyana Osmond
Allie Rae
Cade Mower
Queen Latifah’s Team is Bringing the Talent
Alt Bloom
Lillie Kolich
BigCountry
Chari
Bryan Jaymes
Mia Knight
Destinee Monroe (Steal Button)
Adam Levine’s Team is Ready for the Next Challenge
Connor Closs
Evan James
Brandon Diaz (Steal Button)
Owen Uffens
Amanda Mikkel
Lexi Stephens
Dakota Cohen
‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Cut Week Will Be Brutal
The Top 28 have made it through the Battles, but their journey on “The Voice” Season 30 is far from over. Honestly, Cut Week is about to get brutal, with more than half of the remaining artists facing elimination before the Live Shows even begin. Why? Only 13 artists will compete in the Live Shows this season, meaning some singers will see their journeys end before they get the chance to perform live. Let’s be real, that’s a tough break for anyone who made it this far.
Want to learn more about how Cut Week works? Check out our guide to “The Voice” Season 30’s new Cut Week.
Which artists are you rooting for to make it all the way to the finale?
“The Voice” returns Monday, November 2, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.
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‘The Voice’ Season 30’s Top 28 in Photos: Every Artist Who Made it Through to the New ‘Cut Week’