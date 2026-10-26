‘The Voice 30’ LIVE Recap & Spoilers: See Which Remaining Artists Make it Through the ‘Battles Part 4’

“The Voice” Season 30 is back with another round of Battles. And yep, the competition is getting tougher as the Artists fight to stay on their Coaches’ teams. Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are making some difficult decisions as their singers go head-to-head. After several nights of impressive performances, it seems like picking a winner is only going to get harder.

Let’s be real, these Battles can be rough when both Artists bring something special to the stage. One singer has to move forward, but that doesn’t mean the other one is out of options. Queen Latifah has the last steal available during this round, so there’s still a chance for one more Artist to get a second shot at the competition. Honestly, that final steal could make for an interesting decision if someone catches her attention.

While the Blind Auditions gave us plenty of talented singers to root for, now the Artists have to prove they can hold their own against someone on their own team. Each Battle brings a new matchup, more Coach feedback, and another decision that could leave fans cheering (or wishing things had gone differently).

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Before the Battles Begin… The Coaches Sing

Before the Artists even stepped into the spotlight for their Battles, the four Coaches got to share a stage and show off their own chemistry. The episode kicked off with a special Coaches concert moment, as they joined forces to perform “The Weight” by The Band. It seems like a fun way to open the night before the competition gets tough again.

Battle #1: Team Queen

Mia Knight faced off against Sophia Liano, singing “Never Enough” from the 2017 film, “The Greatest Showman.”