Kelly Clarkson Receives Support From a Beloved Comedian Following Shop Incident

The situation between Kelly Clarkson and the New York City shop Art of Play is ongoing, with footage from the encounter with the “American Idol” winner being recently released. Now, days after Clarkson’s initial visit to the store, comedian Kathy Griffin is defending her.

Comedian Kathy Griffin Says She Loves Kelly Clarkson Amid the Situation With Art of Play

Getty US actress Kathy Griffin

Griffin spoke to Page Six in October 2026, saying she’s on Clarkson’s side in the debacle, both because she loves the singer and because she knows how she operates. When asked, she began, “I’m Team Kelly because I just love her.”

“I’ve known her since the night she won ‘American Idol,’ and I think she has become more real since her [talk show] got canceled, more herself,” Griffin continued. From there, the comedian said she believed Clarkson about being treated badly at the store.

According to her, “I know her well enough to know she is not somebody who would hop online, make up a lie that would be so outrageous it could take down a business.” From there, Griffin discussed the “Heat” singer’s initial social media post.

“She is well aware of the size of her fan base…I think Kelly probably made the post without a ton of thought. I doubt she got together with her pr and legal team. She was probably like me, posting late at night, and I believe her because she doubled down,” Griffin added.

Griffin also shared how she believes Art of Play should have handled the situation, saying, “I think the store could have said, ‘We all have bad days at the office,’ and I think whoever she was dealing with personally should have sent her flowers and said, ‘I was having a bad day.'”

Kelly Clarkson Shared Her Side of the Story on Social Media

Getty Kelly Clarkson attends SiriusXM’s Front Row Series

Clarkson took to X on October 10 to share her experience driving to New York City to visit Art of Play. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she began.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out.”

After the singer’s post, Art of Play released a social media statement acknowledging her visit and saying she’d tried to buy a one-of-a-kind doll that’s used for magic shows at the location.

They then defended their business, saying, “At Art of Play, whether someone comes in to make a purchase or simply look around for a while, they are equally welcome. We greet everyone who walks in the door with the invitation to ‘pick things up and play.’ And they do; many stay for hours enjoying our puzzles, games, and toys.”

Clarkson later responded, accusing the store of being untruthful. Since then, surveillance footage has been released showing the singer in the store, speaking to an employee, and later leaving.