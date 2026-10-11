Kelly Clarkson Recalls ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment at NYC Store

Kelly Clarkson had a shopping experience straight out of “Pretty Woman,” but she was not impressed with how it ended.

The “American Idol” winner took to X on Saturday, Oct. 10, to describe a disappointing visit to a store in Brooklyn, New York. Clarkson said she had traveled there with several items in mind but felt the employee judged her ability to afford the merchandise.

Clarkson Opens Up About the Experience

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson wrote.

The singer did not hold back when describing her reaction to the alleged snub.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” she continued before naming the store.

Clarkson then encouraged her followers to visit the business if they wanted to experience similar treatment to Julia Roberts’ character in the 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman.”

“For sure, check it out 👎,” she added.

The comparison referenced one of the film’s most memorable shopping scenes. Vivian, played by Roberts, visits a high-end clothing boutique but is dismissed by a salesperson who refuses to help her shop for expensive items.

Vivian later returns to the store dressed in upscale clothing and carrying shopping bags from other boutiques. She confronts the salesperson who previously snubbed her, declaring that the employee had made a “Big mistake. Big. Huge.”

Clarkson’s post prompted fans to react in the comments, with many expressing surprise that the store allegedly treated the Grammy-winning singer that way.

The incident offered a rare glimpse into the American Idol winner’s personal experiences outside the spotlight. Although Clarkson moved to New York City in fall 2023, she generally keeps details of her private life off social media, occasionally sharing updates with her followers.

Clarkson Recently Ended Her Show

Her latest post comes months after she announced a major change to her professional life.

In February, Clarkson revealed that she would step back from her daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” after seven seasons. She explained that the decision would allow her to focus on her children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons,” Clarkson said in her announcement, according to PEOPLE.

She also expressed gratitude to the people who helped make the program successful.

“I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner,” she added.

For now, Clarkson appears happy to speak up when a shopping trip goes wrong. And if her Pretty Woman comparison is any indication, she is not afraid to call out an experience she believes fell short of expectations.