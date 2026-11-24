Ryan Seacrest literally talks out loud for a living — on his radio morning show, as host of “American Idol” and “Wheel of Fortune,” and as the emcee of everything from awards shows to New Year’s Eve in New York City.

So it seems only natural that Seacrest would also talk to himself. But on November 24, 2026, he revealed to his “On-Air With Ryan Seacrest” co-hosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, that it’s a practice he’s only just recently begun. Seacrest admitted he vacillates between mini pep talks and chastizing himself, and has even given himself two nicknames.

Ryan Seacrest Says He’s Been ‘Struggling’ With What to Call Himself

In the latest episode of their morning show, Seacrest asked Sisanie and Tanya if they talk out loud to themselves, admitting he’s started to do so. While Tanya said she never talks to herself out loud unless praying counts, Sisanie said she does.

“Yeah, sometimes I do,” Sisanie told Seacrest. “I just think of the things I have to do. It’s like, ‘Okay, I have to go do this. I have a meeting. Like, in my head.”

“But do you say it out loud?” Seacrest inquired. When she replied, “Yeah, I do,” he said, “Yeah, I’m doing that, too.”

He continued, “What do you call yourself? That’s what I’m struggling with, because I call myself three different — well, really two things.”

When she said she doesn’t call herself anything, Seacrest said, “You don’t start the conversation with, like, ‘Uh, Sisanie…'” and she interjected, “I definitely don’t say my name. No, I do not. Do you say ‘Ryan?’ Like, it seems weird for me to say my name, like, ‘Alright, Sisanie!’ I don’t say that.”

Seacrest replied, “No, I don’t. I say dude or bro. Like, ‘Dude, you got this! Bro, crush this!’ And then I curse.” Sisanie responded, “I can see that,” and Tanya interjected, “That’s cute.”

Expert Says Out Loud Self-Talk Can Be Very Beneficial

Fans clearly got a kick out of hearing that Seacrest’s has started verbalizing his inner monologue, with many saying they can relate. One woman wrote in the comment section, “Welp I call myself ‘dude’ too 🤣 I stay asking myself questions all day 🤭”

Another person quipped, “All the time RyRy!!! I’m my own BFF, me and all my personalities😂🤘🏽😜”

“It is actually a very positive trade, even if using colorful words,” someone else commented, adding, “Super smooth overall look for the day RJS👌🏻”

That person was onto something, according to Dr. Robert N. Kraft, professor emeritus of cognitive psychology at Otterbein University. In an essay for Psychology Today, he said that there are several good reasons to talk out loud to oneself.

“Inner self-talk takes up a lot of our waking lives, and we accept our inner voice as a dominant format for thought,” he wrote, noting that those thoughts are often negative, whereas people are more likely to give themselves encouraging and motivating messages out loud.

It can also be helpful when learning new information, from following IKEA instructions to taking on a new skill. For example, he wrote, “Research on students learning to become paramedics showed that talking aloud promoted the development of clinical reasoning skills, while also increasing satisfaction with learning these skills.”