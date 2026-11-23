Jennifer Lopez’s fan base is like no other, with her music inspiring people from around the world. However, a recent encounter with one reporter gave the former “American Idol” judge a firsthand look at just how much impact she has made on her fans.

The interaction took place at the premiere of Lopez’s concert film “The JLo Show” on Thursday, November 19, where Telemundo reporter Silvana Effio shared a touching story about Lopez being an inspiration to her, likely never expecting the heartfelt confession to be met with such a sweet gesture from the singer herself.

Jennifer Lopez Has Heartwarming Reaction to Reporter Who Credits Her for Inspiration

Getty Jennifer Lopez attends “The JLO Show” – screening + after party at The Sherry Lansing Theatre on November 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On the red carpet at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s concert film “The JLo Show,” Telemundo reporter Silvana Effio had a chance to tell the songstress how much she had meant to her growing up before wrapping up the interview.

“Last time we spoke, I didn’t get the chance to tell you that you inspired me throughout my life, like millions of people, as a TV host and a TV personality,” she began. “Brave,’ your song woke me up every single day while my college years, and it inspired me and motivated me to continue through very difficult times. So thank you.”

As Effio was about to ask Lopez her final question, the singer stopped her mid-sentence, listened to her story, and gave her an endearing hug.

After their touching embrace, Effio asked Lopez if she had ever imagined that she would become “this icon,” with Lopez admitting, “You know, you don’t think of it that way; you don’t think of it in those terms. I see myself as an actress and a singer and an entertainer. I’m here to be the showgirl, to make people laugh and sing and dance and scream and have a good time. Most importantly, to put love into the world.”

Lopez Details ‘Inspiring’ & ‘Empowering’ Concert Film

Getty Jennifer Lopez attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

While Lopez’s concert film captures the singer’s final residency performance in Las Vegas, it also tells her life story from being a kid living in the Bronx to finding superstardom.

While speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Lopez reflected on her concert film and why she felt it was the right time to document this particular chapter in her career.

“In a lot of ways, this show is an important show I think in my career and that it marks a certain moment in my life. It puts a button, a period, an exclamation, two exclamation points on everything I’ve done till now. Now we can tell a new story,” she shared.

She continued, “We can be a new person. We can go into a different part of our life that is somewhat kind of scary because I’m on my own. My kids have gone to college and I’m single and all of that, but it is also super exciting and I’ve never felt kind of better and in my own power like I talk about in the show. It’s a really good feeling and it’s a really good place to be and I’m very excited for people to experience this show … I think it will be very entertaining but also inspiring and empowering.”

“The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” premieres on November 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount +.