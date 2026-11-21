With auditions underway for the milestone 25th season, excitement is building for the return of “American Idol.”

While the premiere is still a few months away, ABC is keeping the momentum going with the release of the first official teaser for Season 25.

Shaking Things Up

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“Season 25 is shaking things up by giving up only 25 Golden tickets,” declares a voiceover in the new 30-second spot.

As the spot continues, it’s revealed that viewers get to decide who receives the first Golden Ticket.

Fans are invited to head to the “American Idol” social media platforms to watch auditions from three aspiring singers — Oriyah, Joe Fraone and Vin Zeal — and can then cast a vote for their favorite.

The winner of America’s Golden Ticket will be announced live on December 31, during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.”

‘Major Changes Coming’

Giving out just 25 Golden Tickets, and granting viewers the opportunity to choose who’ll receive the first one handed out, is just one of many sweeping changes viewers can expect to see in Season 25.

In a recent interview with Deadline, “American Idol” showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick promised there will be “major changes coming.”

One of those will be the elimination of Hollywood Week. As she explained, the new season will kick off with three audition episodes. This will be followed by two shows in Hawaii, with the top 25 from the auditions heading to the Disney resort Aulani in Ko Olina for the next round. They will also be joined by one more singer — the winner of the aforementioned America’s Golden Ticket.

“The auditions and the live shows are the bread and butter for this show and the process of a Hollywood Week is really a culling process that we were televising,” Michaels Wolflick said. “Going to America’s Vote is what this show is about. Hollywood was a metaphor.”

For Michaels Wolflick, making changes along the way has been a key factor in the longevity of “American Idol,” with new twists added to jolt viewer interest.

“It keeps people on their toes,” she said. “We’re still keeping the cornerstones of the house, but we are just remodeling a room. The promise is still there but it’s really nice to switch it up and we’re keeping the integrity and the dream of the show.”

As she explained, last year’s experiment in allowing viewers to vote via social media was the impetus for America’s Golden Ticket.

“The win for me was the growth across the season and I still feel there’s so much more ground to cover next year,” she added.

A New Home in Georgia

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Of course, arguably the biggest change in Season 25 is the move of locale, with production of “American Idol” shifting from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia, with the live episodes to take place in Trilith LIVE, a concert venue/production facility situated about 20 minutes outside downtown Atlanta.

“We’ve always been kind of looking at it because there’s been other shows that have moved over the past couple of years,” she explained. “The thing about ‘Idol’ is we have always traveled. We have filmed [auditions] in Georgia for many years. It didn’t feel that disruptive for us.”

The 25th season of “American Idol” begins on Monday, February 8.

